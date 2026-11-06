The 10 best NFL player matchups to watch in Week 9

Christian Watson takes on Christian Gonzalez: The Packers‘ big-play vertical threat faces one of the sport's premier, physical corners.

Tetairoa McMillan vs. Pat Surtain II: The 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year puts his talent on the line against the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year.

Danielle Hunter battles Joe Alt: Hunter has gained three or more pressures in five straight games, while Alt has let up just three pressures in an injury riddled year.

The NFL delivered tons of dramatic finishes and wild results in Week 8. While the performance of overarching units is always chief, how one player fares against another can also drive results — especially when the two are among the game’s best. Consider Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith wrecking Browns tackle Spencer Fano for five head-to-head pressures in Pittsburgh’s huge victory.

The Week 9 schedule presents several fascinating games, which also include some of the league’s top players competing for four quarters. Here are the 10 best battles to keep an eye on throughout all the action this weekend.

Packers-Patriots might be the standout game of Week 9, featuring two similar teams with plenty of young studs. No battle will be brighter than the duel between Watson and Gonzalez.

In 2026, Watson has generally picked up where he left off to close last season. His 78.2 PFF receiving grade and 2.65 yards per route run are each top-15 marks among qualified receivers. While he’s had some trouble hanging onto the ball (like most Packers pass-catchers), he’s also snagged 58.8% of contested catch tries, the 11th-highest mark among wideouts.

On the other side, Gonzalez has had a generally solid coverage season. His 66.6 PFF coverage grade is a career low, but he hasn’t let up more than 46 total yards in any game this season. Likewise, Gonzalez’s 73.2 passer rating allowed sits in the 79th percentile.

In a game featuring two deep ball artists, expect Watson to try to attack Gonzalez deep. His 95.3 deep PFF receiving grade is 22nd, but the Packers wideout has hauled in the fourth-most yards on such attempts (239). By comparison, Gonzalez has let up only one deep completion all year, although his 68.0 deep PFF coverage grade is 16th among qualified corners.

Browns-Saints isn’t an extremely flashy game, especially with Shedeur Sanders slated to make his first start of the season, but it possesses major implications for each side. In particular, Olave vs. Ward will play a significant role in swinging the outcome.

Olave has been his typical superstar self amid a trying season in New Orleans. His 87.8 PFF receiving grade is the fifth-highest among receivers, averaging 2.37 yards per route run with 36 first downs gained.

Ward has played at a comparably All-Pro level. His 91.6 PFF coverage grade tops qualified cornerbacks, allowing 128 yards on 303 coverage snaps. His 43.5 passer rating against is also third.

Olave and Ward have never met before during their tremendous NFL careers, which means we’ll be treated to a first-time gem from Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

The Cowboys and Colts each look to right the ship in a game primed for tons of points. Amid concerns for both teams, Pickens and Gardner should see lots of each other in a matchup between two young studs.

Pickens hasn’t quite matched his 2025 performance this year, but he’s still been a quality wideout. His 78.8 PFF receiving grade is 14th, as is his 106.1 passer rating when targeted.

In his first full season with the Colts, Gardner has churned out a career-worst 64.4 PFF coverage grade. Much of that has been driven by surrendering big plays, as his 20.5 yards per reception leads all qualifiers at the position. However, Gardner’s 10.8 snaps per target and 30% forced incompletion rate are both the most among corners, indicating that offenses still fear him greatly.

Despite both being in the league for five years, these two All-Pros have battled often. Over 43 matchups, Gardner has held Pickens to just three catches for 69 yards on nine targets.

Two first-place squads meet in Charlotte when the Broncos visit the Panthers. Carolina’s offense against Denver’s defense will be curious, especially seeing McMillan vs. Surtain on the perimeter.

McMillan’s sophomore season hasn’t featured a slump. His 77.9 PFF receiving grade is 16th among qualified receivers, averaging a robust 2.07 yards per route run. Also, his 109.3 passer rating when targeted is 11th, marking him as a consistently reliable option for Bryce Young.

Surtain has mustered an uncharacteristic 57.6 PFF coverage grade on the year, although he looked like his lockdown self in his Week 8 return from an ankle injury. In that game, he let up just one catch for eight yards on two targets, breaking up his other try.

Considering that the Panthers have allowed the second-highest pressure rate this season and are facing a formidable Broncos front, McMillan will likely need to step up again under pressure. His 83.4 PFF receiving grade and 225 pressured receiving yards are both top-10 marks among qualifiers, which could give him an edge over Surtain’s lowly 41.8 PFF coverage grade under duress — the fifth-worst among 112 such cornerbacks.

Bengals-Falcons is an intriguing showdown from Madrid, where Cincinnati seeks to stay on track against a reeling Atlanta outfit. The game incorporates tons of star power, including in London vs. Turner.

London has already played with three different quarterbacks this season, but his passers’ volatile performance hasn’t hindered his individual success. He’s accrued an 87.2 PFF receiving grade with 2.74 yards per route run, adding 7.1 yards after the catch per reception — the second-most among qualified receivers.

Cincinnati’s defensive newcomers have stolen the show, but we can’t forget about Turner’s success as a holdover. His 72.9 PFF coverage grade is 13th among cornerbacks, permitting only 133 yards all season on a strong 19% forced incompletion rate.

London has found his most success in the intermediate depth this year, owning a 97.1 receiving grade and receiving 42.1% of his targets between 10 and 19 yards. That could give Turner trouble, as he’s played to a 50.7 PFF coverage grade in that range.

The Giants seek to widen their NFC East lead when they face the Eagles, losers of six in a row. While a battle of backup quarterbacks may be the top storyline, Nabers vs. Mitchell will be must-see television.

Nabers has returned from his torn ACL with a vengeance. He’s earned an 82.8 PFF receiving grade with 2.54 yards per route run, numbers that have culminated despite a slower first three games. On top of that, the former sixth overall pick has dropped only two catchable targets all year.

Philadelphia’s defense has regressed in 2026, but not because of Mitchell. He’s generated a 67.2 PFF coverage grade, letting up a 69.2 passer rating into his coverage while enabling just a 54.3% opponent completion percentage.

Mitchell has had the advantage when these former 2024 first-round picks have squared off. Across 11 prior matchups, Nabers has gained just one catch for nine yards on two targets, being charted as open only three times.

Texans-Chargers had all the makings of a classic going into the season, but it now features two games still searching well into the year. Houston’s defense tries to return to form against an uninspiring Los Angeles offense, where Hunter will collide with Alt.

The Texans’ pass rush hasn’t been quite as elite this season, ranking eighth in team PFF pass-rush grade, and part of that falls on Hunter. He’s produced a 73.7 pass-rush grade and 13.2% pass-rush win rate — metrics that aren’t bad but which are far lower than his 2025 stats.

Alt has been in and out of the lineup all season, but he’s been money when healthy. Across 169 pass-blocking snaps, the third-year tackle has let up only three pressures and no sacks.

Hunter has collected at least three pressures in five straight games, while Alt pitched a shutout in his first start of the season at left tackle last week. Something has to give in his Sunday afternoon meeting.

Bills-Vikings presents another compelling game on Monday night, especially seeing Josh Allen handle Brian Flores’ defense. At the same time, Minnesota’s turbulent offense battling Buffalo’s passive defense will also be revealing, especially pitting Rousseau against O’Neill.

Rousseau has played like one of the NFL’s premier pass-rushers in 2026. His 85.9 PFF pass-rush grade is the fifth-highest among qualified edge defenders, and his 19.9% pass-rush win rate is fourth. Rousseau actually leads the whole league in pressures (46) as well.

Minnesota’s offensive line has been heavily banged up, but O’Neill has been an anchor along the right side. The 31-year-old has surrendered just six pressures and one sack all year, producing an 82.6 PFF pass-blocking grade — the fifth-highest among qualified tackles.

O’Neill is coming off a tough assignment in Lions star Aidan Hutchinson, which he generally handled admirably — although he often received chip help. Whether or not Minnesota will deploy a similar strategy against a similarly dominant pass-rusher will be worth following.

The Raiders and 49ers put their high-powered offenses to the test in a contest between two West Coast squads. Crosby vs. McKivitz is a notable player war to keep an eye on.

Las Vegas’ defense has faltered for much of the last few weeks, but Crosby has kept up his usual pace. His 85.5 overall PFF grade is the sixth-highest among qualified edge defenders, adding a strong 17.3% pass-rush win rate. Further, Crosby’s 42 pressures are third.

McKivitz doesn’t receive as much publicity as his positional counterparts, but he’s been very effective yet again in San Francisco. The 30-year-old has allowed nine pressures over 245 pass-blocking snaps and is one of six qualified tackles to not yet give up a sack.

McKivitz has gone 250 pass-blocking snaps without letting up a sack, the 11th-longest active streak at his position. Can Crosby put that to an end on Sunday and help the Raiders to an upset win?

Unsurprisingly, the Packers’ offense vs. the Patriots’ defense isn’t the only dimension of this game incorporating young talent going head-to-head.

Van Ness has blossomed in his fourth pro campaign. His 77.8 PFF pass-rush grade and 16.9% pass-rush win rates are both top-10 marks among qualified edge defenders, racking up five sacks and 18 hurries this season.

Campbell has overcome a trying postseason to look the form of the No. 4 overall pick. The second-year tackle has compiled a 77.3 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2026, giving up 16 pressures but converting just one of them into a sack.

When deploying a bull rush this season, Van Ness has registered eight pressures and a 22.6% pass-rush win rate. Meanwhile, five of Campbell’s pressures surrendered have come against such power rushes, although he holds a 73.5 PFF pass-blocking grade against bull rushes this year.