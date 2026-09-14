Every Week 1 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.

Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes, receiving and rushing efficiency.

Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 1 matchup.

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Go beyond the box score with PFF’s NFL Week 1 data visualizations, breaking down every game through scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, passing, receiving, rushing, special teams and turnovers.

Explore each matchup through detailed charts that show how teams created advantages, sustained drives and performed in key situations.

New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants