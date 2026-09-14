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Statistical Review of NFL Week 1

By Timo Riske
  • Every Week 1 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
  • Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes, receiving and rushing efficiency.
  • Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 1 matchup.
  • Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe. 

Go beyond the box score with PFF’s NFL Week 1 data visualizations, breaking down every game through scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, passing, receiving, rushing, special teams and turnovers.

Explore each matchup through detailed charts that show how teams created advantages, sustained drives and performed in key situations.

Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions

New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans

New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 1
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 1
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 1
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 1
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 1
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 1

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