PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Most-picked 2025 NFL Draft prospects for every team

Appreciating Ward — an unorthodox, big-game quarterback — requires a leap of faith. He is ultra-confident, at times to a fault. His mentality could one day make him an All-Pro — that is, if his fundamentals don't drop him from the league entirely.

The countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft is officially underway, and with speculation at an all-time high, fans are eager to see how their favorite teams will shape the future.

To get a sense of where each franchise might be leaning, we turned to the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to identify the most popular selections among fanbases. From potential franchise quarterbacks to game-changing defenders, here’s a look at the picks fans are making the most.

Banks combines top-tier foot speed with a powerful, well-balanced frame. His flexibility and wide base allow him to maintain leverage, while his ability to move in a low stance makes him highly effective in both pass protection and the run game.

Williams has an ideal frame for an edge rusher, combining pro-level size, length, and power. His explosive first step and violent arm-over move make him a disruptive force inside, while his high motor ensures he plays to the whistle. A strong and reliable run defender, he brings a well-rounded skill set that should translate well to the next level.

Zabel is an outstanding athlete for an offensive lineman, combining explosiveness, flexibility, and elite grip strength. His ability to line up defenders squarely, both at the line and on the move, makes him a strong fit for a zone-blocking scheme. With consistent leg drive, excellent core strength, and the ability to sink his hips despite his 6-foot-6 frame, he has the tools to be a high-level offensive lineman at the next level.

Williams brings a compact, powerful frame that allows him to play both nose tackle and 3-tech. His explosive first step helps him shoot gaps and generate power, while his improved hand speed and technique in 2024 make him an even more disruptive interior presence.

Pearce is a twitchy, explosive pass rusher with a lightning-quick first step and fast, active hands. Despite his lighter frame, he flashes an effective speed-to-power punch and has the movement skills to develop in coverage if needed. His natural anticipation and ability to time the snap make him a disruptive force off the edge.

Campbell plays with balance, control, and efficiency, using quick, compact movements to stay in position. His active hands are always ready to strike, and his patience allows him to react rather than overcommit. While his base is narrower, he has adequate power to hold his own at the next level.

A well-built and powerful defender, Nolen’s raw strength and explosiveness make him a force at the line of scrimmage. He can play both defensive end and tackle, using his momentum to overwhelm blockers.

A rare athlete for the position, he combines elite explosiveness and bend with a natural feel for pass rushing. Despite his lighter frame, he plays with physicality and uses his basketball background to his advantage, displaying a crossover-like style to keep blockers off balance.

Jeanty is a total-package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme.

Scourton loves to hit his offensive tackles with a spin move, something not many have mastered as well as the true junior. He also has effective reps with cross-chop, push-pull and rip variations. At 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Scourton's pass-rush approach at his size makes him tough to stay in front of.

Barron brings versatility and physicality to the secondary, with the ability to play anywhere in the defensive backfield. He has the strength to shed blocks and make tackles in run support, along with the closing speed to disrupt plays in coverage.

Grant is a rare blend of size and athleticism, displaying exceptional quickness for a player of his stature. He reacts quickly to counters, keeps his hands active in passing lanes, and has the movement skills to be a disruptive interior force.

Warren is a do-everything tight end whom any coach would love to input into their offense. He isn't a twitchy or flexible athlete who can unlock the whole route tree, but his versatility is incredibly valuable in the run and pass games — and worthy of a first-round selection.

An explosive interior defender with an elite first step, Graham combines excellent bend and flexibility with fast, powerful hands. His devastating push-pull move makes him a nightmare for blockers, while his strength allows him to anchor and hold the line effectively.

Conerly has extensive experience on the left side over the past two seasons at Oregon, where he allowed just a 0.6% knockdown rate across 1,000-plus pass-blocking snaps.

McMillan has All-Pro potential because of his length, athleticism and football intelligence. He's a smooth criminal of a receiver who was the focal point of Arizona's offense. He is a unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Membou combines balance, power, and mobility, thanks to his impressive hip and hamstring flexibility. His quick feet allow him to mirror defenders, while his effectiveness as a puller and lead blocker adds to his versatility. With solid arm length for the pro level, he has the tools to be a dependable tackle at the next stage.

A well-built safety with good athleticism, Starks boasts impressive top-end speed and a long wingspan that helps him disrupt passing lanes. His smooth, fluid hips give him excellent range in deep coverage, while his strong communication skills make him a leader on the back end.

Burden is an ideal “five-tool,” multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, with the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense.

Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure.

Johnson moves like a much smaller corner despite being over 6 feet and 200 pounds. His versatility allows him to play on either side, shadow top receivers and even line up in the slot when needed. With a strong grasp of leverage, smooth transitions in coverage and a disciplined approach to run fits, he projects as a high-level, scheme-versatile corner at the next level.

The Eagles aren’t hesitant to invest in smaller edge rushers — Ezeiruaku measured in at 6-foot, 248 pounds at the Senior Bowl — and his pass-rush production in 2024 was worthy of a top-10 pick. He ended his college career on an incredible tear, tallying eight sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 29 total pressures over his final four games at Boston College.

Golden is a talented player whose movement skills should translate well to the NFL. His advanced avenues of success — whether through beating press, impressive footwork, after-the-catch ability or kick-return prowess — make him a player who could be a high-end WR2 in the league.

Morrison’s length, instincts, and technical refinement make him a standout cornerback prospect. His long arms and active hands allow him to excel in press coverage, while his quick transitions and ball-tracking skills help him stay in phase downfield. A high-IQ player with strong awareness and a willingness to contribute in run defense, he brings a well-rounded skill set to the next level.

