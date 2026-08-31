The summer goes fast — we get it. The NFL draft comes and goes. OTAs and training camps fly by. Before you know it, the clock counting down to your fantasy draft is showing less than a minute, and the time you set aside to “actually prepare this year” has inevitably slipped away. Not again.

Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Below, you'll find everything you need to win your draft in a pinch.

PFF's fantasy football rankings are meticulously crafted by analyzing players' performance data, matchups, trends, preseason utilization and other relevant factors. Nathan Jahnke compiles the award-winning rankings. Our rankings tool features over 800 fantasy-relevant players for 2026 and is filterable by position.

Dominate your fantasy league by drafting in real-time with PFF. Once you sync your Sleeper, ESPN or Yahoo! fantasy league, you can get real-time pick suggestions, availability predictions and more!

Click here for PFF's Live Draft Assistant

PFF's printable cheat sheets offer player rankings organized by position, along with overall rankings and bye-week info. Utilizing PFF's cheat sheets can help fantasy managers follow along during the draft, so you're always assured of making the right pick.

Click here for PFF's fantasy cheat sheets

A plan of attack for which positions and players you should target in each round. You can find strategies for 10, 12 and 14-team leagues, broken down by pick number. Find the draft strategy that best fits where you pick here.