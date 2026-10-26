- Joe Burrow earns quarterback and offensive player honors: The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards, earning a 93.7 PFF grade with no turnover-worthy plays.
- Blake Cashman leads the defensive selections: The Minnesota Vikings linebacker earned a league-leading 94.3 defensive PFF grade, recording two sacks, seven defensive stops and three pass breakups.
- Spencer Fano and Atlanta earn additional honors: The Cleveland Browns rookie posted a 92.4 PFF run-blocking grade, while the Falcons‘ offensive line allowed just three pressures against San Francisco.
Offense
- QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
- HB: Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
- WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
- WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
- TE: Mason Taylor, New York Jets
- Flex: WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
- LT: Spencer Fano, Cleveland Browns
- LG: Laken Tomlinson, Green Bay Packers
- C: Graham Barton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
- RT: Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears
Defense
- EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
- EDGE: Boye Mafe, Cincinnati Bengals
- DI: Keeanu Benton, Pittsburgh Steelers
- DI: Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati Bengals
- LB: Blake Cashman, Minnesota Vikings
- LB: Kendal Daniels, Atlanta Falcons
- CB: Justin Walley, Indianapolis Colts
- CB: Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
- S: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons
- S: Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
- Flex: CB Jaylen Watson, Los Angeles Rams
Special Teams
- K: Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
- P: Ryan Rehkow, Cincinnati Bengals
- KR/PR: Dylan Laube, Las Vegas Raiders
- ST: Adam Prentice, Denver Broncos
QUARTERBACK AND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: JOE BURROW, CINCINNATI BENGALS
After a slow first half in which the Bengals were held scoreless, Burrow and the Cincinnati offense dominated the second half. Burrow finished the game 22-of-30 for 292 yards, recording a 12.5% big-time throw rate and a 0.0% turnover-worthy play rate while earning a 93.7 PFF grade.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB BLAKE CASHMAN, MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Cashman delivered an incredible stat line in the Vikings‘ win over the Indianapolis Colts, highlighted by a 94.3 PFF grade that led all NFL defensive players this week. He generated four pressures, including two sacks, on 11 pass-rushing snaps. He also recorded seven defensive stops and three pass breakups.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: OT SPENCER FANO, CLEVELAND BROWNS
Fano delivered his best NFL performance to date in the Browns‘ win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, earning PFF grades above 80.0 in both pass protection and run blocking. His 92.4 PFF run-blocking grade led all offensive tackles this week, and he allowed just two pressures on 41 pass-blocking snaps.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: ATLANTA FALCONS
The Atlanta Falcons‘ offensive line had to deliver a special performance to help the team knock off the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, and that's exactly what the unit did Sunday. Atlanta's five starting offensive linemen combined to allow just three pressures, none of which resulted in sacks or quarterback hits. All five starters earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 65.0.