Joe Burrow earns quarterback and offensive player honors: The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards, earning a 93.7 PFF grade with no turnover-worthy plays.

Blake Cashman leads the defensive selections: The Minnesota Vikings linebacker earned a league-leading 94.3 defensive PFF grade, recording two sacks, seven defensive stops and three pass breakups.

Spencer Fano and Atlanta earn additional honors: The Cleveland Browns rookie posted a 92.4 PFF run-blocking grade, while the Falcons‘ offensive line allowed just three pressures against San Francisco.

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

QUARTERBACK AND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: JOE BURROW, CINCINNATI BENGALS

After a slow first half in which the Bengals were held scoreless, Burrow and the Cincinnati offense dominated the second half. Burrow finished the game 22-of-30 for 292 yards, recording a 12.5% big-time throw rate and a 0.0% turnover-worthy play rate while earning a 93.7 PFF grade.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB BLAKE CASHMAN, MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Cashman delivered an incredible stat line in the Vikings‘ win over the Indianapolis Colts, highlighted by a 94.3 PFF grade that led all NFL defensive players this week. He generated four pressures, including two sacks, on 11 pass-rushing snaps. He also recorded seven defensive stops and three pass breakups.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: OT SPENCER FANO, CLEVELAND BROWNS

Fano delivered his best NFL performance to date in the Browns‘ win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, earning PFF grades above 80.0 in both pass protection and run blocking. His 92.4 PFF run-blocking grade led all offensive tackles this week, and he allowed just two pressures on 41 pass-blocking snaps.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: ATLANTA FALCONS

The Atlanta Falcons‘ offensive line had to deliver a special performance to help the team knock off the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, and that's exactly what the unit did Sunday. Atlanta's five starting offensive linemen combined to allow just three pressures, none of which resulted in sacks or quarterback hits. All five starters earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 65.0.