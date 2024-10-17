All
Week 7 Advanced Coverage Grade Report: Best defenders in PFF's advanced coverage grade

D.J. Reed remains at the top: The New York Jets cornerback has earned the highest advanced coverage grade in the league through six weeks.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. To find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

Over recent weeks, we have presented a metric called “Advanced Coverage Grade,” which adds even more context to PFF's traditional coverage grade.

What is Advanced Coverage Grade?

Advanced coverage grade uses machine learning to map the separation allowed on a play to the expected PFF coverage grade the player would have earned had they been targeted. This system also factors in the difficulty of the assignment and situation when making that assessment.

The variables considered for assignment and situation include play position, player assignment within coverage, overall coverage scheme, safety rotation, press coverage, route depth and play action.

Going old school, this is a +/- grading system, though 0 doesn't necessarily represent expected or average results.

Advanced coverage grade through Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season (min. 25 snaps)

Rank Last-Week Rank Player Team Advanced Cov. Grade Advanced Cov. Grade Percentile
1 1 D.J. Reed New York Jets 5.713 98.72%
2 4 Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 4.601 96.20%
3 2 Christian Benford Buffalo Bills 4.571 96.06%
4 3 Trent McDuffie Kansas City Chiefs 4.077 94.40%
5 6 Zyon McCollum Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3.836 92.73%
6 8 Pat Surtain II Denver Broncos 3.753 92.22%
7 5 Jourdan Lewis Dallas Cowboys 3.596 91.25%
8 9 Riley Moss Denver Broncos 3.547 90.87%
9 7 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears 3.545 90.82%
10 21 Sauce Gardner New York Jets 3.496 90.55%
11 #N/A Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Tennessee Titans 3.379 89.74%
12 25 Derek Stingley Jr. Houston Texans 3.315 89.36%
13 14 Garrett Williams Arizona Cardinals 3.242 88.89%
14 37 Carlton Davis III Detroit Lions 3.176 88.48%
15 12 Noah Igbinoghene Washington Commanders 3.161 88.30%
16 16 Jamel Dean Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3.111 87.90%
17 18 Kenny Moore II Indianapolis Colts 3.093 87.67%
18 11 Ja'Quan McMillian Denver Broncos 3.08 87.65%
19 22 Kristian Fulton Los Angeles Chargers 2.912 86.16%
20 15 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks 2.911 86.14%
21 20 Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins 2.81 85.17%
22 26 Tykee Smith Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.793 85.04%
23 31 Isaac Yiadom San Francisco 49Ers 2.763 84.81%
24 #N/A Andru Phillips New York Giants 2.662 83.35%
25 10 Jalen Pitre Houston Texans 2.659 83.33%
26 30 Samuel Womack III Indianapolis Colts 2.652 83.24%
27 27 Brandon Stephens Baltimore Ravens 2.569 82.52%
28 24 Jarrian Jones Jacksonville Jaguars 2.562 82.43%
29 34 Montaric Brown Jacksonville Jaguars 2.561 82.41%
30 38 Quinyon Mitchell Philadelphia Eagles 2.464 81.39%
31 13 Amik Robertson Detroit Lions 2.461 81.30%
32 46 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers 2.449 81.15%
33 19 Denzel Ward Cleveland Browns 2.447 81.10%
34 43 Mike Jackson Carolina Panthers 2.394 80.31%
35 48 Rasul Douglas Buffalo Bills 2.383 80.11%
36 52 Jaycee Horn Carolina Panthers 2.371 80.02%
37 28 Jaylen Watson Kansas City Chiefs 2.366 79.98%
38 41 Mike Hilton Cincinnati Bengals 2.35 79.84%
39 35 Marshon Lattimore New Orleans Saints 2.308 79.53%
40 17 Jonathan Jones New England Patriots 2.268 78.90%
41 39 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles 2.217 78.34%
42 23 Deommodore Lenoir San Francisco 49Ers 2.16 77.50%
43 42 Deonte Banks New York Giants 2.122 76.94%
44 50 Jaylon Jones Indianapolis Colts 2.117 76.90%
45 32 Nate Hobbs Las Vegas Raiders 2.025 75.59%
46 44 Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots 1.99 75.16%
47 36 Kool-Aid McKinstry New Orleans Saints 1.989 75.14%
48 40 Marcus Jones New England Patriots 1.977 74.96%
49 57 Roger McCreary Tennessee Titans 1.921 74.26%
50 53 Troy Hill Carolina Panthers 1.918 74.24%
51 45 Alontae Taylor New Orleans Saints 1.854 73.36%
52 56 Donte Jackson Pittsburgh Steelers 1.819 73.03%
53 47 Avonte Maddox Philadelphia Eagles 1.785 72.58%
54 61 Mike Hughes Atlanta Falcons 1.766 72.42%
55 29 Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 1.724 71.86%
56 66 Jack Jones Las Vegas Raiders 1.688 71.47%
57 71 Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks 1.553 69.88%
58 78 Mike Sainristil Washington Commanders 1.497 69.07%
59 51 Kyler Gordon Chicago Bears 1.466 68.64%
60 54 Stephon Gilmore Minnesota Vikings 1.441 68.30%
61 70 Keisean Nixon Green Bay Packers 1.418 68.05%
62 55 Dax Hill Cincinnati Bengals 1.382 67.63%
63 63 Byron Murphy Jr. Minnesota Vikings 1.356 67.33%
64 58 Tre'Davious White Los Angeles Rams 1.319 66.70%
65 49 Ronald Darby Jacksonville Jaguars 1.316 66.66%
66 60 Shaquill Griffin Minnesota Vikings 1.306 66.55%
67 77 DJ Turner II Cincinnati Bengals 1.265 65.92%
68 65 Paulson Adebo New Orleans Saints 1.201 64.84%
69 75 Jakorian Bennett Las Vegas Raiders 1.187 64.70%
70 73 Beanie Bishop Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 1.157 64.25%
71 67 A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons 1.14 64.07%
72 59 Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 1.123 63.85%
73 79 Starling Thomas V Arizona Cardinals 1.082 63.24%
74 68 Kamari Lassiter Houston Texans 1.065 63.04%
75 64 Cor'Dale Flott New York Giants 1.032 62.70%
76 76 Tre Brown Seattle Seahawks 0.967 61.73%
77 69 Kendall Fuller Miami Dolphins 0.966 61.69%
78 #N/A Amani Oruwariye Dallas Cowboys 0.955 61.44%
79 72 Charvarius Ward San Francisco 49Ers 0.913 60.67%
80 74 Quentin Lake Los Angeles Rams 0.844 59.57%
81 82 Dee Alford Atlanta Falcons 0.781 58.72%
82 62 Greg Newsome II Cleveland Browns 0.533 55.77%
83 81 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins 0.425 54.47%
84 84 Terrion Arnold Detroit Lions 0.353 53.66%
85 86 Asante Samuel Jr. Los Angeles Chargers 0.224 51.83%
86 80 Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys 0.189 51.32%
87 88 Tyrique Stevenson Chicago Bears 0.182 51.20%
88 92 Sean Murphy-Bunting Arizona Cardinals -0.187 6.16%
89 89 Caelen Carson Dallas Cowboys -0.276 5.15%
90 90 Eric Stokes Green Bay Packers -0.343 4.79%
91 93 Cobie Durant Los Angeles Rams -0.5 3.85%
92 94 Cam Taylor-Britt Cincinnati Bengals -0.556 3.51%
93 91 Nate Wiggins Baltimore Ravens -0.702 2.88%
94 85 L'Jarius Sneed Tennessee Titans -0.781 2.56%
95 95 Martin Emerson Jr. Cleveland Browns -1.253 1.21%

 

