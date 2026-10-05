- C.J. Stroud earns quarterback honors: The Texans quarterback threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.
- Tetairoa McMillan dominates for Carolina: McMillan caught 14 of 16 targets for 192 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.68 yards per route run.
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Offense
- QB: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
- HB: Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
- WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
- WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- TE: T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
- Flex: WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans
- LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
- LG: Christian Mahogany, Detroit Lions
- C: Luke Wypler, Cleveland Browns
- RG: Matt Goncalves, Indianapolis Colts
- RT: Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears
Defense
- EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
- EDGE: George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs
- DI: T’Vondre Sweat, New York Jets
- DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
- LB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Indianapolis Colts
- LB: Arvell Reese, New York Giants
- CB: Rasul Douglas, Washington Commanders
- CB: Deonte Banks, New York Giants
- S: Tykee Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- S: Dane Belton, New York Jets
- Flex: CB Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Special Teams
- K: Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals
- P: Jeremy Crawshaw, Denver Broncos
- K/PR: Myles Price, Minnesota Vikings
- ST: Cody Lindenberg, Las Vegas Raiders
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: C.J. STROUD, HOUSTON TEXANS
Stroud was outstanding for the Texans in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, going 21-of-31 for 347 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the game with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. He also posted a negatively graded play rate of just 1.8%, the lowest mark of any quarterback to start a game this week.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR TETAIROA MCMILLAN, CAROLINA PANTHERS
McMillan dominated for the Panthers in their win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, turning 16 targets into 14 receptions for 192 yards and two scores. He ran 41 routes, giving him an average of 4.68 yards per route run.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER AND ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: LB ARVELL REESE, NEW YORK GIANTS
Reese had the best combination of PFF grade and defensive production in the league this week. He earned a 90.5 PFF grade, tied for seventh-best among defensive players, and he made an impact as a run defender, in coverage and as a pass-rusher. He generated a pressure and batted down one pass, along with another that he tipped at the line of scrimmage (though the ball still found its way downfield). Reese also recorded five defensive stops and the first interception of his NFL career.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: DETROIT LIONS
The Lions lost to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football, but their offensive line performed well in the loss. Four of the five starters earned PFF grades above 70.0, and all but right tackle Blake Miller recorded pass-block win rates above 94.0%.