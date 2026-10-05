C.J. Stroud earns quarterback honors: The Texans quarterback threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

Tetairoa McMillan dominates for Carolina: McMillan caught 14 of 16 targets for 192 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.68 yards per route run.

Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

Stroud was outstanding for the Texans in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, going 21-of-31 for 347 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the game with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. He also posted a negatively graded play rate of just 1.8%, the lowest mark of any quarterback to start a game this week.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR TETAIROA MCMILLAN, CAROLINA PANTHERS

McMillan dominated for the Panthers in their win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, turning 16 targets into 14 receptions for 192 yards and two scores. He ran 41 routes, giving him an average of 4.68 yards per route run.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER AND ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: LB ARVELL REESE, NEW YORK GIANTS

Reese had the best combination of PFF grade and defensive production in the league this week. He earned a 90.5 PFF grade, tied for seventh-best among defensive players, and he made an impact as a run defender, in coverage and as a pass-rusher. He generated a pressure and batted down one pass, along with another that he tipped at the line of scrimmage (though the ball still found its way downfield). Reese also recorded five defensive stops and the first interception of his NFL career.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: DETROIT LIONS

The Lions lost to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football, but their offensive line performed well in the loss. Four of the five starters earned PFF grades above 70.0, and all but right tackle Blake Miller recorded pass-block win rates above 94.0%.