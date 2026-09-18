Buffalo controls the game: The Bills opened Week 2 with a 41-31 win over the Lions behind an efficient offensive performance.

Bills dominate the trenches: Buffalo limited Detroit’s rushing attack while finding success on the ground despite facing heavy boxes.

Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.

The Buffalo Bills dominated offensively and beat the Detroit Lions handily, 41-31, on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Game Summary

Overall, the Bills were even more dominant than the final score suggests, as the Lions’ final touchdown came more or less in garbage time. Both teams were pretty efficient in the red zone, with the only trip that didn’t result in a touchdown coming at the end of the second quarter.

Efficiency, fourth downs, Turnovers, Special Teams

The Bills moved the ball with ease throughout the game, while the Lions struggled early before catching fire as well and ultimately producing a highly efficient offensive performance. However, the deficit created by their first two failed drives proved too much to overcome.

Passing

Other than the Lions and Jared Goff allowing too many sacks, both passing offenses had stellar games. The Lions were much more efficient in the passing game, which is not surprising given that their skill-position group is among the best in the NFL, while that same group has been viewed as a liability for the Bills.

Receiving

Amon-Ra St. Brown had a quiet start to the game but caught fire late in the second quarter and dominated through the remainder of the game. It wasn’t enough to keep pace with a Bills offense that should be happy to see Keon Coleman produce at a decent level.

Rushing

It was already visible in the passing summary, but it gets even more pronounced when looking at the rushing numbers. While the Lions have the better skill-position group, the Bills dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball, stopping the Lions’ important rushing game while running all over the Lions’ defense despite facing heavy boxes.