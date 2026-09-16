NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Bills take over at No. 1, Chargers tumble

The Bills move into the top spot: After an offensive explosive from Buffalo and a bad game from the Rams, the Bills are the league's new top dogs.

The Chiefs impressed against the Broncos: Kansas City climbed seven spots after putting forth a much-needed rushing display against Denver.

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The first 16 games of the 2026 NFL season have wrapped up, and it sure felt like a long week. Games spanning six days involved a slew of shocking upsets, awe-inspiring individual performances and even a number of notable injuries.

The sample size of evaluation is admittedly small, but we’ve already learned something about every NFL team. To what extent those trends stick will be driven by what happens over the next few weeks.

Below are PFF’s adjusted NFL power rankings, with the order according to the holistic model. Weekly team movement is denoted.

JUMP TO A TEAM

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS

Odds to make playoffs: 87%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 11%

The Bills answered the call with a triumphant victory over the Texans in Week 1. Joe Brady’s offense hummed like rarely seen against Houston, racking up 13 explosive plays with major contributions from Dalton Kincaid (career high 91.6 PFF receiving grade) and newcomer D.J. Moore. However, new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard looks to make adjustments on a short week after allowing a 53.2% success rate against Houston’s offense.

Odds to make playoffs: 60%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 8%

The Rams’ quest for an unblemished season was quickly vanished after laying an all-around egg in Melbourne against the 49ers. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (41.5 overall PFF grade) and the team’s decorated defensive line (10 total pressures) were uncharacteristically poor. It’s not yet time to panic, but Sean McVay’s bunch will try to rebound on Monday night in a litmus test against the Giants — although All-Pro acquisition Myles Garrett is now out for at least four games with a knee injury.

Odds to make playoffs: 84%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 8%

Baltimore’s offense met lofty expectations against the Colts, averaging 0.200 EPA per play while ranking second with a 21% explosive play rate. Zay Flowers, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry appeared the part of a multi-faceted unit that should vie as one of the best in the NFL. Head coach Jesse Minter will remain focused on improving a defense that currently slots 26th in PFF run-defense grade but which showcased growth.

Odds to make playoffs: 74%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 8%

It was hard not to be impressed watching the 49ers take the rival Rams to the woodshed in Australia. The return of Fred Warner (91.1 overall PFF grade) was dazzling, while free-agent acquisition Mike Evans (3-for-3 in contested catches) made an instant impact in the team’s receiver room. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will try to sustain that level of defensive performance in which San Francisco missed only four tackles and permitted a 10% scoring drive rate.

Odds to make playoffs: 74%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 6%

Are the Chiefs all the way back to their contending status? Monday night was very much a step in the right direction, with Kenneth Walker III (90.5 PFF rushing grade) contributing to a night-and-day rushing attack that was explosive and tremendous after contact. Further, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense held its own thanks to efforts from rookies like Mansoor Delane (97.3 overall PFF grade) and Peter Woods (83.2). If Patrick Mahomes rounds into full form, Kansas City becomes that much more terrifying.

Odds to make playoffs: 76%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 11%

If you told the Seahawks that Sam Darnold would play only five snaps into the season opener, alarm bells would have rung. Yet Seattle still found a way to prevail over the Patriots again thanks to its stout defense, relying on unsung contributors like Nehemiah Pritchett (81.3 PFF coverage grade) and Uchenna Nwosu (76.7 overall PFF grade). While Darnold recovers from a hip injury, Drew Lock is expected to make at least one more start after more than holding his own against New England with an 84.1 overall PFF grade.

Odds to make playoffs: 69%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 7%

The Eagles clung to victory over the rival Commanders to begin the season, thanks in large part to a strong day from Jalen Hurts (79.7 overall PFF grade) that featured three big-time throws. Philadelphia’s defense ranks seventh in success rate behind a masterpiece from Zack Baun (90.6 overall PFF grade), although Cooper DeJean (29.2 PFF coverage grade) was rarely poor. A focus this week and beyond will be the interior offensive line after guard Landon Dickerson underwhelmed, then was placed on injured reserve.

Odds to make playoffs: 68%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 6%

The Lions emerged victorious in the first true thriller of the year, eking out an overtime win over the Saints despite blowing a big lead. Detroit generating seven explosive runs was encouraging, although Drew Petzing’s bunch averaged just 2.07 points per drive, good for 16th. The bigger concern is the Lions’ defense, which yielded 10 explosive passes and now travels to Buffalo.

Odds to make playoffs: 58%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 4%

The Patriots’ 2026 season started on a very sour note, but hope is not yet lost for New England. Drake Maye (50.7 PFF passing grade) didn’t look much like the MVP runner-up throughout last regular season, and the team averaged a league-worst -0.408 EPA per rush. However, the Patriots’ defense picked up where it left off in the postseason behind its elite secondary and promising play from edge defenders like Dre’Mont Jones and Gabe Jacas.

Odds to make playoffs: 58%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 5%

Ben Johnson wasn’t playing around about boasting the highest-scoring offense in league history. The Bears averaged a prodigious 3.93 points per drive and 0.365 EPA per play against the Panthers, especially mashing Carolina on the ground thanks to a terrific day from D’Andre Swift (90.9 PFF rushing grade). The worry is still a defense which missed 15 tackles, but if Johnson’s offense remains this effective, perhaps winning shootouts is a productive formula.

Odds to make playoffs: 58%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 3%

Houston’s season opener against the Bills was a double-edged sword. On one hand, its beleaguered offense looked much better, averaging 0.083 EPA per play and gaining 25 first downs. On the other, the Texans’ defense was astonishingly carved up while generating only 13 pressures. DeMeco Ryans’ defense shouldn’t play this badly again, which means Houston is that much more of a contender if C.J. Stroud & Co. can sustain this type of efficacy.

Odds to make playoffs: 66%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 4%

The Jaguars didn’t mess around against the Browns, dominating from start to finish courtesy of their hyper-efficient offense. Jacksonville’s defense also rose to the occasion against Deshaun Watson, with new starting linebacker Ventrell Miller (92.4 overall PFF grade) flourishing. Liam Coen’s squad will get a much more serious test in Week 2 against the Broncos, but the Jaguars have the balanced coaching and talent to make another run.

Odds to make playoffs: 40%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 3%

A familiarly haunting refrain loomed over the Packers’ loss to the Vikings, which involved another fourth-quarter collapse. Jonathan Gannon’s defense let up multiple late scores to Carson Wentz and Justin Jefferson, tallying only 15 pressures despite a 34.8% blitz rate. The overarching concern is an offense line which had Jordan Love under duress on 54.3% of dropbacks, a unit which could genuinely derail the team’s offensive ambitions if it doesn’t get better fast.

Odds to make playoffs: 49%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 3%

Like other contenders, the Broncos fell flat in Week 1 in a lopsided loss to the Chiefs. Denver’s dominant defense was ineffective, missing 24 tackles and allowing five explosive runs. The more alarming outing may have been on offense, where Bo Nix (three turnover-worthy plays) and the team’s run game (-0.239 EPA per play) were ineffective. The talented Broncos look to right the ship in Week 2 against the Jaguars.

Odds to make playoffs: 39%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 2%

Mike McDaniel’s offense didn’t heed the call against the Cardinals, scoring on only two possessions thanks to an onslaught of issues. Los Angeles’ interior offensive line was particularly poor, finishing in familiar territory with a league-worst 43.5 overall PFF grade in Week 1. The Chargers’ Jesse Minter-less defense also underperformed in giving up a 52% success rate. Jim Harbaugh’s bunch still has the ingredients to be very good, but work is needed to mitigate multiple problems.

Odds to make playoffs: 57%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 2%

The Bengals displayed more signs of progress against the Buccaneers in a win. Cincinnati’s offensive line enjoyed a stellar day, letting up only six pressures as a group against a talented Tampa Bay defensive line. Further, the Bengals’ defense sits 12th in EPA per play after forcing four turnovers and ranking 10th in PFF run-defense grade. Questions about tackling and coverage acumen will determine just how much Al Golden’s unit has really improved over the next few weeks.

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Odds to make playoffs: 45%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 2%

The Vikings remained undaunted to begin the season against the Packers, winning despite new quarterback Kyler Murray throwing an early interception and suffering a concussion only 11 snaps into his Minnesota career. Brian Flores’ defense blitzed Love an unbelievable 87%, with Dallas Turner (nine pressures) and others contributing to a disruptive day. Kevin O’Connell’s offense still has questions with Carson Wentz (62.3 PFF passing grade) seemingly in the lineup for at least Week 2, not to mention a run game that didn’t get going against Green Bay.

Odds to make playoffs: 28%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 2%

Christian Parker’s debut as defensive coordinator wasn’t up to expectation, as the Cowboys allowed 0.337 EPA per play and endured multiple big plays with communication issues. However, Dallas’ offense remained impressive with a 64.7% success rate on a strong evening from Dak Prescott (77.6 PFF passing grade). Whether or not Parker’s group can grow from a tough start will influence Dallas’ season trajectory.

Odds to make playoffs: 46%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 2%

The Steelers won in ugly fashion over the Falcons, riding a T.J. Watt masterclass (92.3 overall PFF grade) in Week 1. Watt and the rest of Pittsburgh’s elite defensive line catalyzed a stout debut for new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, yielding just a 40% success rate. More questions abound for Mike McCarthy’s offense, which saw strong play from Aaron Rodgers (80.5) but didn’t run the ball efficiently.

Odds to make playoffs: 34%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Giants are starting to believe again after a resounding, almost cathartic victory over the Cowboys on Sunday night. Weapons Isaiah Likely (88.7 overall PFF grade) and Malik Nabers (2.88 yards per route run) led to an overall clean game from Jaxson Dart as the Giants converted on 81.8% of third downs. Yet John Harbaugh’s defense is worth following after ranking 28th in EPA per play and 26th in PFF coverage grade through one contest.

Odds to make playoffs: 22%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Commanders’ offense looked better with Jayden Daniels back at the helm, averaging 0.052 EPA per play against an elite Eagles defense. In particular, rookie receiver Antonio Williams (90.8 PFF receiving grade) turned heads with a strong, late touchdown grab en route to catching all four of his targets. While Washington’s new-look defense surrendered just a 41.8% success rate and amassed 18 pressures, the team’s 30th-ranked coverage unit still looks problematic.

Odds to make playoffs: 35%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Buccaneers’ frustrating 2025 season carried over from the start in Cincinnati during a mistake-prone loss to the Bengals. Baker Mayfield (55.1 PFF passing grade) continued to make errors despite notching a 92.6% adjusted completion percentage, although a silver lining was a more productive run game. Tampa Bay’s defense will also remain under scrutiny after placing 24th in success rate and 32nd in pressure rate through one showdown.

Odds to make playoffs: 25%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts remained a highly efficient rushing offense against the Ravens, leading the league with 0.172 EPA per rush with a 26.3% explosive run rate. The issue for Indianapolis is that little else went right against Baltimore, from an exposed defense to more woes for Daniel Jones (53.4 overall PFF grade) in his return from a torn Achilles. The early-season 2025 Colts seem years removed at this point, and foundational hurdles may be too much to overcome.

Odds to make playoffs: 35%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The glass-half-full outlook from Atlanta’s loss in Pittsburgh was a defense that held its own thanks to players like Za’Darius Smith, Sydney Brown and Gervon Dexter Sr. However, the more bleak reality is that the Falcons’ offense is in dire straits given their quarterback situation after Cooper Rush (42.8 PFF passing grade) couldn’t execute. The Falcons’ offensive line was also overwhelmed by the Steelers’ front, which means Bijan Robinson’s rushing alone might not be sufficient to score points.

Odds to make playoffs: 31%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Saints overcame a very slow start to get within a two-point conversion of beating the Lions on the road, something worth celebrating even in defeat. While New Orleans’ defense permitted a 58.3% rushing success rate, the team ranks fifth in PFF coverage grade and got pleasant contributions from names like Vernon Broughton Jr., Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss. Tyler Shough (76.1 PFF passing grade) used a Herculean second half to will the Saints back, but he’ll need to be sharper earlier on — as will the team’s run game, which averaged only 3.7 yards per carry.

Odds to make playoffs: 18%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

The Panthers’ new-look defense was met with a rude awakening in the Bears, giving up a staggering 7.2 yards per play despite adding Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. The optimistic angle is that Carolina’s offense displayed more aptitude, particularly in the form of Jalen Coker (88.3 PFF receiving grade) and Bryce Young (80.7 overall PFF grade). Getting some type of defensive correction would go a long way if Young and Carolina’s offense keep playing like this.

Odds to make playoffs: 19%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

Klint Kubiak made his presence felt in the Raiders’ first win of the season, guiding the team to 2.25 points per drive thanks to contributions from Michael Mayer (76.1 overall PFF grade) and Jalen Nailor (74.0). However, Las Vegas’ offense still wasn’t extremely efficient against a bad Miami defense, placing 24th in yards per play. The Raiders will need repeat performances from their defense — which surrendered only 13 first downs — to play above expectation.

Odds to make playoffs: 19%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

Believe it or not, the Jets are currently a top-10 team in both offensive and defensive EPA per play after their win over the Titans. New York leaned on a pristine game from Geno Smith (88.4 PFF passing grade) and tremendous pass protection, while its defense didn’t let up a single explosive play against Cam Ward and Tennessee. The level of competition will be much stiffer against Green Bay in Week 2, but Aaron Glenn sure needed a contest like this.

Odds to make playoffs: 7%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

The Cardinals gave Mike LaFleur a first game to remember, upsetting the Chargers in SoFi Stadium. Arizona’s offense put its talented pieces together, sitting 10th in EPA per play thanks to a gem from Jacoby Brissett (86.1 overall PFF grade). Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ defense received playmaking from all three levels to stifle Justin Herbert and Los Angeles. The season-long odds are still against the Cardinals given fundamental concerns and a loaded division, but performances like this indicate they can be feisty.

Odds to make playoffs: 8%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

Robert Saleh’s tenure in Nashville could hardly have gotten off on a worse foot, losing soundly to his old team. Tennessee’s offense still has a long way to go in its development after averaging only 3.7 yards per play against New York, with Ward (52.8 PFF passing grade) yet to make a leap. At least the Titans’ defense made some strides, powered by young draftees in Oluwafemi Oladejo and Anthony Hill Jr.

Odds to make playoffs: 9%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

Week 1 results can be a mirage, but the Browns’ blowout loss against the Jaguars seems to confirm that it’ll be another long year in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson (33.7 PFF passing grade)’s return from a torn Achilles went about as expected, leaving the door open for Shedeur Sanders to take over as the starter sooner than later. The Browns’ defense also regressed without Jim Schwartz, ranking 29th in EPA per play through Week 1.

Odds to make playoffs: 2%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

The 2026 season is expected to be a developmental season for a young Miami team, and Sunday’s loss in Las Vegas didn’t alter that trajectory. The Dolphins’ offense sputtered to 1.08 points per drive, although their defense was more solid by earning the sixth-ranked team PFF coverage grade. The play of rookies Caleb Douglas (76.1 overall PFF grade), Kadyn Proctor (79.0 PFF run-blocking grade) and Jacob Rodriguez (81.0 PFF coverage grade) is at least something with which to be pleased.