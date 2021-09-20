NFL News & Analysis

Week 2 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa injures ribs, Diontae Johnson suffers concerning knee injury

Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), is help of the ground by Miami Dolphins offensive guard Jesse Davis (77), after being sacked by Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) during first quarter action of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Tagovailoa did not return to action. BILL INGRAM/ Palm Beach Post Dolphins V Bills 01

By Mario Pilato
Sep 20, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

NYG @ WFT | LV @ PIT | BUF @ MIA | NO @ CAR | HST @ CLV |
LAR @ IND | CIN @ CHI | SF @ PHI | DEN @ JAX | NE @ NYJ |
ATL @ TB | MIN @ ARZ | TEN @ SEA | DAL @ LAC |
KC @ BLT | DET @ GB

New York Giants @ Washington Football Team

Giant's C Nate Gates suffered a gruesome fracture leg during Thursday Night Football and will miss the remainder of the season.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Steeler's WR Diontae Johnson injured his knee on the last play of the game. It did not look good and is very concerning. Best-case scenario is an MCL sprain, and the return to play depending on the grade could be a week to eight weeks max. If it's a meniscal tear, his return would depend on whether he needs a meniscectomy or meniscal repair — meniscectomy would cost him two to six weeks pending severity and a meniscal repair would cost him the season.

Worst-case scenario is an ACL tear, which would require surgery and cause him to miss the rest of the season. He most likely got X-rays last night, which were probably negative. Johnson will undergo an MRI today and we will know more then.

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Dolphin QB Tua Tagovailoa injured his ribs early in their Week 2 matchup with the Bills. X-rays were negative. The bruised ribs will come down to pain tolerance and comfortability. After how the Dolphins looked in the game without him, I believe Tua will press to play.

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

N/A

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns

Texan QB Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter. He did not return to the game. I do not believe he will play on Thursday Night Football with the quick turnaround. I believe he suffered a Grade 1 strain, and return to play is two to three weeks.

Browns WR Jarvis Landry suffered a knee injury early in their Week 2 matchup against the Texans. I believe he suffered an MCL sprain and the severity will be determined by the MRI. The return-to-play timeline for a Grade 1 is one to two weeks, Grade 2 two to four weeks and Grade 3 four to eight weeks.

Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts

Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. suffered a  rib injury early in the fourth quarter. He did not return to the game and there have been no reports on the results of the X-rays. If they are fractured, he will miss some time. Data shows that players with three or fewer rib fractures usually miss one and a half games. If they are bruised, it is a pain tolerance and comfortability situation.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Rams won 27-24.

Colts QB Carson Wentz suffered an ankle sprain in the second half of their game against the Rams. It was to the same side as his surgically repaired foot. I believe he suffered a lateral ankle sprain. Return to play for Grade 1 sprains are one to three weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears

Bears QB Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury early in their game against the Bengals. It was a non-contact injury, which is concerning and always raises the ACL tear red flags. He will undergo an MRI today to reveal the specifics.

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles

The 49ers basically lost their whole running back stable today. Elijah Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury, which looks to be a stinger. If it is truly a stinger, then he will be ready for Week 3. JaMycal Hasty suffered an ankle injury, which I believe is a Grade 1 — return to play is one to three weeks. Trey Sermon suffered a concussion and will be placed in the five-step protocol. His neck all took a big hit and needs to be monitored.

Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2. I believe he suffered a shoulder subluxation and possible damage to the labrum. An MRI today will determine whether or not there was damage done.

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) and strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) break up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10). Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots @ New York Giants

N/A

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

N/A

Minnesota Vikings @ Arizona Cardinals

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook came out of the game multiple times. He was banged up in Week 2 with an ankle injury and MCL sprain scare. Nothing serious to worry about.

Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks

Titans star OL Taylor Lewan suffered a knee injury during warm-ups. He previously tore the ACL in the same knee. This was non-contact and looked like it gave way upon lock out. The concern here is a re-injury.

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers

N/A

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens

N/A

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Monday Night Football

