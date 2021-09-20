Week 2 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa injures ribs, Diontae Johnson suffers concerning knee injury

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Giant's C Nate Gates suffered a gruesome fracture leg during Thursday Night Football and will miss the remainder of the season.

Steeler's WR Diontae Johnson injured his knee on the last play of the game. It did not look good and is very concerning. Best-case scenario is an MCL sprain, and the return to play depending on the grade could be a week to eight weeks max. If it's a meniscal tear, his return would depend on whether he needs a meniscectomy or meniscal repair — meniscectomy would cost him two to six weeks pending severity and a meniscal repair would cost him the season.

Worst-case scenario is an ACL tear, which would require surgery and cause him to miss the rest of the season. He most likely got X-rays last night, which were probably negative. Johnson will undergo an MRI today and we will know more then.

Dolphin QB Tua Tagovailoa injured his ribs early in their Week 2 matchup with the Bills. X-rays were negative. The bruised ribs will come down to pain tolerance and comfortability. After how the Dolphins looked in the game without him, I believe Tua will press to play.

Texan QB Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter. He did not return to the game. I do not believe he will play on Thursday Night Football with the quick turnaround. I believe he suffered a Grade 1 strain, and return to play is two to three weeks.

Browns WR Jarvis Landry suffered a knee injury early in their Week 2 matchup against the Texans. I believe he suffered an MCL sprain and the severity will be determined by the MRI. The return-to-play timeline for a Grade 1 is one to two weeks, Grade 2 two to four weeks and Grade 3 four to eight weeks.

Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. suffered a rib injury early in the fourth quarter. He did not return to the game and there have been no reports on the results of the X-rays. If they are fractured, he will miss some time. Data shows that players with three or fewer rib fractures usually miss one and a half games. If they are bruised, it is a pain tolerance and comfortability situation.

Colts QB Carson Wentz suffered an ankle sprain in the second half of their game against the Rams. It was to the same side as his surgically repaired foot. I believe he suffered a lateral ankle sprain. Return to play for Grade 1 sprains are one to three weeks.

Bears QB Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury early in their game against the Bengals. It was a non-contact injury, which is concerning and always raises the ACL tear red flags. He will undergo an MRI today to reveal the specifics.

The 49ers basically lost their whole running back stable today. Elijah Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury, which looks to be a stinger. If it is truly a stinger, then he will be ready for Week 3. JaMycal Hasty suffered an ankle injury, which I believe is a Grade 1 — return to play is one to three weeks. Trey Sermon suffered a concussion and will be placed in the five-step protocol. His neck all took a big hit and needs to be monitored.

Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2. I believe he suffered a shoulder subluxation and possible damage to the labrum. An MRI today will determine whether or not there was damage done.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook came out of the game multiple times. He was banged up in Week 2 with an ankle injury and MCL sprain scare. Nothing serious to worry about.

Titans star OL Taylor Lewan suffered a knee injury during warm-ups. He previously tore the ACL in the same knee. This was non-contact and looked like it gave way upon lock out. The concern here is a re-injury.

Monday Night Football