Nick Bosa wins when the offense has to throw: Edge defender Nick Bosa‘s pass-rush win rate on true pass sets (33.9%) is the highest among the 117 edge defenders with at least 35 true pass-set rushes this season.

Greg Rousseau is wrecking pockets: Edge defender Greg Rousseau leads all edge defenders with 57 total pressures this season.

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Every NFL game produces numbers that tell only part of the story. Beyond the final scores and traditional box scores, PFF's player grades and advanced metrics reveal the individual performances, positional matchups and trends that help explain how each team performed.

Here is one PFF-backed observation for each of the NFL's 32 teams following Week 11.

Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.‘s 82.9 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets is the third-best among the 74 offensive tackles with at least 45 true pass-set snaps this season. He has allowed two pressures on 78 true pass sets.

Michael Penix Jr. and Jahan Dotson have connected 16 times on 30 targets for 386 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. Their 12.9 yards per target lead all qualifying quarterback-wide receiver tandems this season.

Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley hasn't surrendered a sack since Week 4, a streak of 302 snaps that ranks eighth among NFL tackles.

Edge defender Greg Rousseau leads all edge defenders in total pressures this season, with 57. That includes 10 sacks and 22 quarterback hits.

Tetairoa McMillan has been more productive against zone coverage than man coverage this season, hauling in 35 of his 47 targets for 490 yards and averaging 2.17 yards per route run against zone looks. Against man coverage, he has caught 10 of his 20 targets for 108 yards and averaged 1.42 yards per route run, though four of those receptions have gone for touchdowns.

TM PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Tetairoa McMillan PFF grades, 2026 season · 0–100 scale Overall grade 79.6 20th/69 WRs Receiving grade 80.0 20th/69 WRs See McMillan's full grade profile

Darnell Wright has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier run-blocking tackles this season. His 89.6 PFF run-blocking grade ranks third among the 79 offensive tackles who have logged at least 60 run-blocking snaps.

Joe Burrow‘s 92.7 PFF passing grade leads the 38 quarterbacks who dropped back at least 90 times, and he ranks second in both positively and negatively graded play rate. That combination of high-end playmaking and consistency has made Burrow the NFL’s most valuable quarterback by PFF’s wins above replacement (WAR) metric. His 2.63 WAR is 0.4 clear of Dak Prescott, the next closest quarterback.

Among the 117 edge defenders with at least 35 true pass-set rushes this season, Sam Williams has the fourth-highest pass-rush win rate on true pass sets at 26.0%. He has 15 pressures on true pass sets.

CeeDee Lamb is projected to play 12.6 snaps against Tariq Woolen this week, a matchup that has slightly favored the Cowboys wide receiver so far. Lamb has caught nine of his 11 targets in Woolen's coverage for 98 yards and a touchdown, generating a 134.1 passer rating with no interceptions. Four of those receptions moved the chains, although Woolen has recorded two pass breakups.

When the two last met in Week 7, Lamb hauled in three of his four targets against Woolen for 60 yards and a touchdown, generating a 156.3 passer rating.

Zach Allen has racked up 39 total pressures this season, the second-most among NFL interior defenders. That total includes seven sacks and 17 quarterback hits.

Jahmyr Gibbs has forced 65 missed tackles this season, 14 more than any other running back in the NFL. He ranks in the top 15 in yards after contact per carry (3.44) and has ripped off a league-leading 36 runs of 10 or more yards — six more than the next closest player.

PFF Premium Stats Missed tackles forced Top 10 RBs Watch the race Week 11 Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions): 65 mtf run Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs): 51 mtf run Bucky Irving (Buccaneers): 43 mtf run Chuba Hubbard (Panthers): 42 mtf run Bijan Robinson (Falcons): 37 mtf run D'Andre Swift (Bears): 36 mtf run Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars): 36 mtf run Kyren Williams (Rams): 35 mtf run Derrick Henry (Ravens): 33 mtf run Jonathan Taylor (Colts): 33 mtf run

Lukas Van Ness has tallied 24 defensive stops this season, the second-highest total among NFL edge defenders.

C.J. Stroud’s 80.9 PFF passing grade under pressure leads the 37 quarterbacks with at least 35 pressured dropbacks this season. He has delivered 15 big-time throws while recording just three turnover-worthy plays in those situations.

Adetomiwa Adebawore has earned a 90.4 PFF pass-rushing grade this season, the highest among the 138 interior defenders with at least 70 pass-rush snaps. He has generated 28 total pressures, including six sacks.

Kaevon Merriweather has been targeted just once this season. His 97.0 coverage snaps per target leads the 111 safeties who have logged at least 80 coverage snaps.

Patrick Mahomes has been sacked just 13 times all season. His 9.7% pressure-to-sack rate is the lowest among the 38 quarterbacks with at least 90 dropbacks.

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Fernando Mendoza has recorded just one turnover-worthy play across 94 dropbacks this season. His 1.0% turnover-worthy play rate is the lowest among the 38 quarterbacks with at least 90 dropbacks.

Quentin Johnston is averaging 7.9 yards after the catch per reception this season, the second-highest mark among the 88 wide receivers with at least 25 targets. He has also forced four missed tackles after the catch.

Nate Landman has recorded 25 run stops this season, and his 12.3% run-stop percentage leads the 87 linebackers with at least 65 run-defense snaps.

Jacob Rodriguez has racked up 100 tackles this season, and his 38 defensive stops lead all NFL linebackers.

Blake Cashman has forced five incompletions on 26 targets this season. His 19.2% forced-incompletion rate is the highest among the 87 linebackers who have been targeted at least 10 times.

Mack Hollins has caught 84 passes since his last drop, the second-longest active streak among NFL wide receivers, trailing only Rashid Shaheed, who has gone 96 receptions without a drop.

Among the 82 guards with at least 45 true pass-set snaps this season, Cesar Ruiz has the third-best pass-blocking grade on true pass sets (74.9). He has allowed seven pressures on 205 true pass sets.

Paulson Adebo has held opposing quarterbacks to a 25.5 passer rating when targeted this season, the lowest mark among the 128 cornerbacks who have faced at least 10 targets. He has surrendered just five receptions on 13 targets while recording one interception.

Joe Tippmann has earned a 90.1 PFF run-blocking grade this season, ranking third among the 83 guards with at least 60 run-blocking snaps.

Dallas Goedert has hauled in eight of his 11 contested targets this season. His 72.7% contested-catch rate ranks third among the 17 tight ends with at least eight contested targets.

Have we seen the last of Aaron Rodgers, who has been benched in favor of Mason Rudolph for Friday's game?

The veteran signal-caller ranks 32nd among 38 qualifying quarterbacks in completion percentage over expected (-3.9%), 18th in accuracy over expected (+0.5%) and 28th in adjusted completion percentage (72.4%). His -0.07 EPA per dropback ranks 31st.

Just 9.2% of Rodgers' throws have been charted as perfectly accurate this season, the third-lowest rate among qualifying quarterbacks, while his 60.2% on-target rate ranks 20th.

Edge defender Nick Bosa‘s pass-rush win rate on true pass sets (33.9%) is the highest among the 117 edge defenders with at least 35 true pass-set rushes this season. He has 13 pressures on true pass sets.

Nehemiah Pritchett has been targeted just 14 times this season. His 11.1 coverage snaps per target ranks second among the 123 cornerbacks with at least 80 coverage snaps.

Bucky Irving has forced 43 missed tackles this season, the third-most among running backs, while averaging 3.83 yards after contact per carry.

Cedric Gray has missed just one tackle all season. His 2.0% missed tackle rate is the second-lowest among the 85 linebackers with at least 145 defensive snaps.

The Commanders‘ center Lucas Patrick hasn't surrendered a sack since Week 6 of the 2022 season, a streak spanning 1,175 snaps. As impressive as that run is, he still has a long way to go to match the record at the position, set by former Cowboys standout Travis Frederick, who went 2,301 consecutive snaps without allowing a sack from 2014 to 2019.