Trey McBride continues to deliver reliable production: The Cardinals tight end has caught 78 passes on 95 targets without a drop, the most receptions without a drop among NFL tight ends.

Aidan Hutchinson leads edge defenders in pass-rush win rate: The Lions defender has recorded a 21.9% pass-rush win rate, with 70 wins and 52 pressures before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 10.

See more data: PFF's NFL grades page ranks every NFL player by game, week or season — dig into the full Week 10 leaderboards.

I've been at PFF for 10 years, and one of my favorite parts of the job has never changed: digging through the data and seeing what I can find.

There's always something interesting hiding in there. A number that makes you do a double take. A trend that helps explain why a player is excelling or falling short of expectations. Or an answer to a question you hadn't even thought to ask yet.

That's what makes PFF's database so much fun to explore. With 32 teams playing every week, there's simply too much football for anyone to catch everything. But the grades and advanced metrics help us uncover those little details that might otherwise go unnoticed.

This article has been a PFF tradition for years, with some of the company's brightest minds taking turns digging up interesting nuggets from around the league. I'm excited to pick it up again starting in Week 10.

So, let's get into it. Here is one interesting PFF-backed observation for each of the NFL's 32 teams following Week 10.

Tight end Trey McBride has yet to drop a pass on 95 targets this season. No tight end in the NFL has more receptions (78) without a drop.

Among the 134 interior defenders with at least 65 pass-rush snaps this season, Zach Harrison has the highest pass-rush win rate at 19.6%. He has 20 pass-rush wins and 14 pressures on the season.

Justice Hill has piled up 133 of his 244 rushing yards on runs of 15-plus yards. His 54.5% breakaway percentage is the highest among the 65 running backs with at least 35 carries this season.

Interior defender Ed Oliver‘s 16.4% pressure percentage is the highest among the 134 interior defenders with at least 65 pass-rush snaps this season. He has recorded 25 pressures — one sack, 11 hits and 13 hurries — on 152 pass-rush snaps.

Tommy Tremble is the only qualifying player remaining in the NFL with a perfect 100% separation rate, getting open on all 30 of his targets when excluding screens. And it's not as though he's just a secondary option, either. Tremble has been Bryce Young‘s first read on two-thirds of those targets.

Austin Booker‘s 13.0% run-stop percentage is the second-highest among the 118 edge defenders with at least 50 run-defense snaps this season. He has nine run stops on the season.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase posted 231 receiving yards in a 38-18 win over the Steelers, the most by any wide receiver in Week 10. He has put up a 91.2 PFF overall grade through 10 weeks, fourth among the 136 wide receivers with at least 115 offensive snaps this season.

No linebacker has more defensive stops this season than Quincy Williams, who has 37. His 79.9 PFF overall grade is seventh-best among the 84 linebackers with at least 130 defensive snaps this season.

Joey Porter Jr.‘s 47.1% forced-incompletion rate is the highest among the 124 cornerbacks with at least 10 targets this season. He has five forced incompletions on 12 targets.

It's been a long time since anyone has managed to sack the quarterback on Garett Bolles‘ watch. The Broncos left tackle has gone 1,231 consecutive snaps without allowing a sack, a streak dating back to Week 17 of the 2024 season. He's now closing in on the PFF record held by Lane Johnson, who went 1,405 consecutive snaps without surrendering a sack between 2020 and 2023. Bolles needs another 175 sack-free snaps to break that mark.

Among the 119 edge defenders with at least 65 pass-rush snaps this season, Aidan Hutchinson has the highest pass-rush win rate at 21.9%. He racked up 70 pass-rush wins and 52 pressures before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 10.

Jordan Love‘s 2.49-second average time to throw is the quickest among the 37 quarterbacks with at least 80 dropbacks this season. Despite the quick time to throw, his average depth of target sits at 10.0 yards, the fifth-highest among his peers.

Edge defender Will Anderson Jr. leads all edge defenders in defensive stops this season, with 29. Anderson's 90.1 PFF overall grade ranks second among the 125 edge defenders with at least 115 defensive snaps this season.

Good luck bringing down Seth McGowan on first contact. Of his 285 rushing yards this season, a whopping 238 have come after contact — nearly 84% of his total production. He's averaging 4.33 yards after contact per attempt, the highest mark among 65 running backs with at least 35 carries.

Opposing quarterbacks have barely tested Eric Murray this season, targeting him just four times across 161 coverage snaps. Those opportunities have produced only 18 yards, giving Murray a league-low 0.11 yards allowed per coverage snap among 109 safeties with at least 80 coverage snaps.

Josh Downs made quite the first impression in his Chiefs debut, catching four of his five targets for a touchdown and two other first downs. Passes thrown his way produced a 154.4 passer rating and an impressive +1.06 EPA per play.

That's a significant jump from his production with Daniel Jones, when passes targeting Downs generated a 73.7 passer rating and just +0.28 EPA per play. It's only a five-target sample with Kansas City, so there's plenty of reason to temper expectations, but the early returns are certainly encouraging.

Among the 59 tight ends with at least 75 routes this season, Brock Bowers has averaged the most yards per route run at 2.60. He has 50 catches for 676 yards on 260 routes. His 90.5 PFF overall grade ranks first among the 82 tight ends with at least 120 offensive snaps this season.

Edge defender Tuli Tuipulotu led all edge defenders in Week 10 with 9 pressures in a 23-20 win over the Ravens. He did it on 41 pass-rush snaps.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie‘s 29.1 passer rating when targeted is the lowest among the 124 cornerbacks with at least 10 targets this season. He has allowed 13 catches on 29 targets with two interceptions.

No offensive tackle logged more pass-blocking snaps without allowing a pressure in Week 10 than Austin Jackson, who kept a clean sheet on 42 in a 24-22 loss to the Colts.

Interior defender Levi Drake Rodriguez made life miserable for the Packers in Week 10, racking up eight pressures — the most of any interior defender — in a 30-10 win. He needed just 24 pass-rush snaps to get there, converting two of those pressures into sacks.

Drake Maye has shown a knack for making big-time throws this season, recording 20 of them through Week 10. His 6.9% big-time throw rate ranks fourth among 37 quarterbacks with at least 80 dropbacks. Maye has also earned a 79.6 PFF overall grade, ranking 12th among 39 quarterbacks with at least 140 offensive snaps.

Erik McCoy has been a rock in pass protection when opposing defenses know the Saints are throwing. Across 172 true pass sets this season, he's surrendered just four pressures, earning a 78.1 PFF pass-blocking grade on those plays. That's the highest mark among 35 centers with at least 40 true pass-set snaps.

J.J. McCarthy has made his share of impressive throws this season. In fact, his 8.8% big-time throw rate is the highest among 37 quarterbacks with at least 80 dropbacks. McCarthy has recorded 10 big-time throws overall, while his 80.4 PFF overall grade ranks ninth among 39 quarterbacks with at least 140 offensive snaps.

Quarterback Geno Smith‘s 91.1 play-action passing grade is the best among the 38 quarterbacks with at least 20 play-action dropbacks this season. He's averaging 9.9 yards per attempt off play action, which ranks third.

Among the 84 linebackers with at least 10 targets this season, Zack Baun has the second-highest forced-incompletion rate at 18.5%. He has five forced incompletions on 27 targets.

Jaylen Warren has been a big-play machine this season, with 301 of his 719 rushing yards coming on runs of 15 yards or more. That's a 41.9% breakaway percentage, the second-highest mark among 65 running backs with at least 35 carries.

Safety Malik Mustapha‘s 30.0 passer rating when targeted is the lowest among the 86 safeties with at least 10 targets this season. He has allowed five catches on 15 targets with two interceptions.

Drew Lock has been remarkably accurate this season, and the numbers back it up. He leads all qualifying quarterbacks in accuracy over expected at +9.4 percentage points, while his 79.3% adjusted completion percentage ranks fifth.

Lock also leads the position in accurate throw rate (69.3%), ranks second in perfectly accurate throw rate (23.9%) and sits atop the league in EPA per play (+0.37).

David Walker has been getting after opposing quarterbacks at an impressive rate this season. He's generated 21 pressures on just 100 pass-rush snaps, giving him a 21.0% pressure rate — the highest among 119 edge defenders with at least 65 pass-rush snaps.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate‘s contested-catch percentage (88.9%) is the highest among the 50 wide receivers with at least eight contested targets this season. He has hauled in 8 of his 9 contested targets.

Cornerback Amik Robertson has 10 pass breakups this season, the most among cornerbacks. He also owns a 75.7 PFF overall grade, 13th among the 114 cornerbacks with at least 130 defensive snaps this season.