Seattle wins the Super Bowl rematch: The Seahawks defeated the Patriots 13-10 despite losing Sam Darnold early and turning to Drew Lock.

Turnovers sink New England: Drake Maye threw three second-half interceptions, including one in the end zone with the Patriots positioned to tie or win the game.

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In a rematch of last season's Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks once again came out on top against the New England Patriots, winning 13-10 in the season opener. Seattle overcame the early loss of Sam Darnold, while New England had an opportunity to tie or win the game in the closing seconds before Drake Maye threw an interception in the end zone.

Game Summary

Both teams left points on the field in the second half. Drake Maye threw multiple interceptions in Seahawks territory, while Seattle settled for two field goals after reaching the red zone.

Efficiency, fourth downs, turnovers, special teams

As in the Super Bowl, both teams struggled to move the ball. The Patriots appeared to have the upper hand for much of the game thanks to their success on late downs, but they ultimately couldn't finish the job, with three second-half interceptions proving too much to overcome.

Passing

Despite throwing three interceptions, the Patriots still finished with positive passing efficiency, as Drake Maye generated significant value as a scrambler, continuing a trend from last season.

The Seahawks also found success through the air, particularly in the second half, despite turning to backup quarterback Drew Lock.

Receiving

With AJ Brown injured and Romeo Doubs coming off a disappointing debut, the Patriots' receiving corps suddenly looks less promising. Still, it's only Week 1, and plenty can change as the season progresses.

For the Seahawks, Jaxon Smith-Njigba picked up where he left off last season, leading the team in both targets and receiving efficiency.

Rushing

The strength of the Seahawks' defense in 2025 was its ability to defend the run with light boxes, and nothing seems to have changed. The Patriots consistently ran into relatively light boxes but still struggled to find success on the ground throughout the game.