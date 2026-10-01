Punt of the week: Chargers punter JK Scott recorded 5.38 seconds of hang time on a punt that landed at the Bills’ 5-yard line.

Coverage standouts: Maema Njongmeta led qualifying kick coverage players with a 93.2 PFF grade, followed by Anfernee Jennings at 92.2.

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Each week through the 2026 NFL season, I'll be taking a closer look at the special teams players making an impact around the NFL.

But this won’t just be about the kickers, punters and returners who typically get the attention. We’ll dig deeper into the players who can decide games without touching the ball, from gunners and vices to snappers and members of the kick return and coverage units. I’ll also highlight my favorite special teams plays of the week.

Here is the Special Teams Report for Week 3.

Special teams play of the week

While this report usually stays away from kicking, punting and returning, sometimes you’ve just got to appreciate a really good punt. That’s exactly what JK Scott delivered for the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter of their loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Scott delivered 5.38 seconds of hang time on a punt from the Chargers’ 32-yard line that landed at the Bills’ 5-yard line. It’s just a shame nobody could get down there to down the ball before it bounced into the end zone.

Huge punt by JK Scott that landed right at the five yard line (unfortunate that nobody was able to get there to down it) pic.twitter.com/SycVslCdgk — Gordon McGuinness (@GordonNFL) September 30, 2026

Gunners

No player in the NFL recorded more than one tackle as a gunner this week. Fifteen players recorded a tackle, with Houston Texans defensive back Jaylin Smith the only player to miss multiple tackles while lined up as a gunner.

Vice/Jammers

On the opposite side are the players responsible for slowing down gunners. Four players who logged at least three snaps as a vice/jammer recorded a vice win percentage of 33.3% or better.

Player Team Vice Win Percentage Caelen Carson Dallas Cowboys 66.7% Kris Abrams-Draine Denver Broncos 50.0% Kevon Key Denver Broncos 50.0% Kevin Knowles II Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33.3%

Long snappers

Long snappers earn high grades by limiting bad snaps and recording tackles in punt coverage. Three long snappers earned PFF grades above 70.0 in Week 3:

Player Team PFF Grade Nick Moore Baltimore Ravens 73.8 Joe Cardona Los Angeles Rams 73.2 Ben Mann New York Giants 72.9

Moore had one inaccurate snap but also recorded a tackle, helping offset the downgrade to his overall PFF grade for the game.

Kick coverage units

Players can earn high grades on kick coverage units by making tackles and defeating blocks to influence kick returners. Among players who logged at least five snaps as part of a kick coverage unit, five earned PFF grades above 85.0:

Player Team PFF Grade Maema Njongmeta Carolina Panthers 93.2 Anfernee Jennings New Orleans Saints 92.2 Ben VanSumeren Kansas City Chiefs 89.5 Sam Franklin Jr. Buffalo Bills 87.4 Oren Burks Cincinnati Bengals 85.7

Kick return units

Players earn positive and negative grades on kick return units based on the quality of their blocking against kick coverage units. This week, six players who logged at least five snaps as part of a kick return unit earned PFF grades above 90.0: