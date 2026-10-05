Introducing PFF Pro: PFF’s new premium subscription tier featuring an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience
All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL scores and recaps for every Week 4 game
By Mark Chichester

PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.

It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.

Cleveland Browns 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 24

Click here for the full statistical recap…

New York Giants 36, Arizona Cardinals 24

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Dallas Cowboys 34, Houston Texans 30

Click here for the full statistical recap…

San Francisco 49ers 24, Denver Broncos 14

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Green Bay Packers 17, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Indianapolis Colts 30, Washington Commanders 13

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Jacksonville Jaguars 22, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Las Vegas Raiders 27

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Seattle Seahawks 30, Los Angeles Chargers 23

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Los Angeles Rams 24, Philadelphia Eagles 20

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Minnesota Vikings 15, Miami Dolphins 10

Click here for the full statistical recap…

New England Patriots 29, Buffalo Bills 26

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Chicago Bears 23, New York Jets 13

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Baltimore Ravens 24, Tennessee Titans 18

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Carolina Panthers 32, Detroit Lions 26

Click here for the full statistical recap…

NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Waiver Wire, Rankings & PFF Grades

$9.99/mo
OR
$99.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.