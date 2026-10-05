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Cleveland Browns 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 24
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New York Giants 36, Arizona Cardinals 24
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Dallas Cowboys 34, Houston Texans 30
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San Francisco 49ers 24, Denver Broncos 14
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Green Bay Packers 17, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14
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Indianapolis Colts 30, Washington Commanders 13
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Jacksonville Jaguars 22, Cincinnati Bengals 17
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Kansas City Chiefs 30, Las Vegas Raiders 27
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Seattle Seahawks 30, Los Angeles Chargers 23
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Los Angeles Rams 24, Philadelphia Eagles 20
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Minnesota Vikings 15, Miami Dolphins 10
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New England Patriots 29, Buffalo Bills 26
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Chicago Bears 23, New York Jets 13
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Baltimore Ravens 24, Tennessee Titans 18
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