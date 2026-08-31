- Gardner Minshew leads at quarterback: Minshew completed seven of nine passes for 126 yards and earned an 88.5 PFF passing grade.
- Zavion Thomas delivers a standout performance: Thomas caught all five targets for 140 yards and a touchdown while earning a 90.6 PFF receiving grade.
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The final week of the 2026 NFL preseason gave players one last opportunity to make their case before roster decisions and the regular season arrive. Several players took advantage, delivering standout performances to earn a spot on PFF’s Preseason Week 3 Team of the Week.
Offense
- QB: Gardner Minshew, Arizona Cardinals
- HB: Greg Desrosiers Jr., Los Angeles Chargers
- WR: Zavion Thomas, Chicago Bears
- WR: J. Michael Sturdivant, Green Bay Packers
- TE: Rivaldo Fairweather, Arizona Cardinals
- Flex: WR Jordan Hudson, Dallas Cowboys
- LT: James Hudson III, New England Patriots
- LG: Doug Nester, Pittsburgh Steelers
- C: Mason Miller, Detroit Lions
- RG: Easton Kilty, New Orleans Saints
- RT: Dametrious Crownover, New England Patriots
Defense
- EDGE: Darryl Peterson, Los Angeles Rams
- EDGE: Trace Ford, New York Giants
- DI: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Minnesota Vikings
- DI: Elijah Garcia, Carolina Panthers
- LB: Deontae Lawson, Philadelphia Eagles
- LB: James Williams, Tennessee Titans
- CB: Shaun Wade, Philadelphia Eagles
- CB: Robert Rochell, Carolina Panthers
- S: Terrell Burgess, New Orleans Saints
- S: Bishop Fitzgerald, Tennessee Titans
- Flex: CB Kenneth Harris, Indianapolis Colts
Special Teams
- K: Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers
- P: Jake Bailey, Atlanta Falcons
- K/PR: Michael Wortham, Jacksonville Jaguars
- ST: Namdi Obiazor, New England Patriots
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: GARDNER MINSHEW, ARIZONA CARDINALS
Minshew had his best outing of the preseason this week, completing seven of his nine pass attempts for 126 yards and earning an 88.5 PFF passing grade. He recorded one big-time throw with no turnover-worthy plays and pushed the ball downfield, generating a 12.1-yard average depth of target.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR ZAVION THOMAS, CHICAGO BEARS
Thomas averaged 7.00 yards per route run in the Bears’ preseason finale, showcasing his speed on a 97-yard touchdown. He caught all five of his targets for 140 yards and a score, earning a 90.6 PFF receiving grade.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER AND ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: LB DEONTAE LAWSON, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
An undrafted rookie, Lawson played 47 snaps in the preseason finale and earned the highest defensive grade in the league. He didn’t miss a tackle, recorded three tackles resulting in defensive stops and forced a fumble.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: CINCINNATI BENGALS
The Bengals had five offensive linemen earn at least a 70.0 PFF pass-blocking grade on at least 10 pass-blocking snaps against the Eagles. The unit also helped power a rushing attack that totaled 211 yards.