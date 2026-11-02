Defensive players lead Week 8: Nine of the 13 matchups featured a defensive player as the highest-graded qualifying performer.

Alex Anzalone and DJ Turner II share the top grade: The Buccaneers linebacker and Bengals cornerback each earned a 93.3 overall PFF grade.

Standout performances span both sides of the ball: Bhayshul Tuten recorded 104 rushing yards and 55 receiving yards, while Sione Vaki earned a 92.3 overall PFF grade in Detroit's win.

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season featured standout performances across the league, with defensive players leading the way in nine of the 13 matchups. Tampa Bay's Alex Anzalone and Cincinnati‘s DJ Turner II shared the highest overall PFF grade among the week's game leaders at 93.3. Here is a look at the top-graded qualifying player from each game, with a minimum requirement of 10 snaps played.

Brenton Cox Jr. made his presence felt off the edge in Green Bay's win over Carolina, generating five quarterback pressures across 38 defensive snaps. The Packers defender recorded a sack, a quarterback hit and three hurries, earning a 90.8 pass-rush grade and a game-high 91.4 overall PFF grade.

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Despite playing just 16 defensive snaps, Cardinals defensive tackle Andrew Billings made a significant impact in Arizona‘s narrow victory. Billings recorded two tackles, two assists and three defensive stops without missing a tackle, earning an 84.1 run-defense grade. He also generated two quarterback pressures, including a sack, on his way to an 89.5 overall PFF grade.

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Alex Anzalone was a force in coverage as Tampa Bay shut out Atlanta, intercepting two passes and allowing just one reception for five yards on four targets. The Buccaneers linebacker earned a 94.3 coverage grade and a 93.3 overall PFF grade, one of the highest marks of Week 8. He also recorded seven tackles and four defensive stops without missing a tackle across 53 defensive snaps.

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Baltimore's lopsided loss to Buffalo did little to diminish Roquan Smith‘s individual performance. The Ravens linebacker earned a 91.1 overall PFF grade, highlighted by a 90.9 coverage grade after breaking up two passes and allowing one reception for 16 yards on two targets. Smith also recorded eight tackles, four assists, four defensive stops and a forced fumble across 52 defensive snaps.

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Tyson Campbell provided a bright spot for Cleveland in an otherwise difficult afternoon, limiting opposing receivers to just one catch for two yards on four targets. The Browns cornerback added a pass breakup and a forced fumble while earning a 90.1 run-defense grade and an 88.4 coverage grade. His 90.8 overall PFF grade was the highest of any player in the matchup.

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Bhayshul Tuten powered Jacksonville‘s rushing attack in its dominant win over Indianapolis, carrying the ball 16 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. The Jaguars running back forced six missed tackles and generated 79 yards after contact, earning an 82.5 rushing grade. He also caught both of his targets for 55 yards, finishing with a game-high 90.8 overall PFF grade.

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An 86.7 coverage grade highlights a strong afternoon for Broncos cornerback Riley Moss, who allowed just two receptions for 10 yards on four targets. Moss also contributed a pass breakup and three tackles across 68 defensive snaps, finishing with an 81.1 overall PFF grade — the highest mark in Denver's four-point victory over Kansas City.

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Geno Smith delivered one of Week 8's strongest quarterback performances, even as the Jets fell short against Smith's former team. The Jets QB completed 20 of his 32 passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, recording four big-time throws against one turnover-worthy play.

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Chargers cornerback Isas Waxter stood out in coverage despite his team's defeat, allowing three receptions for -4 yards on three targets. Waxter earned an 89.9 coverage grade while adding five tackles, one assist and three defensive stops without a missed tackle. His 89.0 overall PFF grade led all players in the matchup across 25 defensive snaps.

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Sione Vaki made the most of his opportunities in Detroit's narrow win over Minnesota, rushing for 65 yards on 11 carries. The Lions running back generated 57 yards after contact and forced four missed tackles, earning a 90.1 rushing grade. He also added a 5-yard reception and finished with a game-high 92.3 overall PFF grade.

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Jacob Rodriguez turned in a strong performance for Miami despite the Dolphins‘ five-point loss to New England. The linebacker earned a 90.5 coverage grade after allowing just 13 yards on two targets, while also recording six tackles, three assists and two defensive stops.

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DJ Turner II delivered a standout performance in Cincinnati's win over Tennessee, allowing just 3 receiving yards on three targets while forcing two fumbles. The Bengals cornerback earned a 92.2 run-defense grade and a 91.8 coverage grade, adding three tackles without a missed tackle across 58 defensive snaps. His 93.3 overall PFF grade narrowly edged quarterback Joe Burrow‘s 93.1 mark for the game's top spot.

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Washington‘s defensive front helped set the tone in its victory over Philadelphia, with Dorance Armstrong leading the way. The Commanders edge defender generated three quarterback pressures, including a sack and two hurries, while recording five tackles, one assist and five defensive stops without missing a tackle. Armstrong also forced a fumble across 40 defensive snaps, earning an 82.8 run-defense grade and a game-high 84.6 overall PFF grade.

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