Zay Flowers sets the Week 1 standard: The Ravens wide receiver earned the highest grade among players from the first 15 completed games.

Several pass-catchers delivered standout performances: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ladd McConkey, Dalton Kincaid and Justin Jefferson were among their games’ highest-graded players.

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Week 1 delivered standout performances on both sides of the ball, with several players opening the season with elite PFF grades. Here is one notable performance from each of the 15 completed games, with a minimum requirement of 10 snaps played.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba powered Seattle's passing game, catching eight of his 11 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks wide receiver averaged 4.69 yards per route run, picked up 64 yards after the catch and generated a 139.2 passer rating when targeted.

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Fred Warner produced high-end grades against both the run and pass, finishing with an 88.4 run-defense grade and an 85.3 coverage grade across 53 defensive snaps. The 49ers linebacker recorded eight tackles without a miss and added a pass breakup on three targets into his coverage.

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Ladd McConkey was the highest-graded player in the Chargers' loss, earning a 90.7 overall grade and a 90.0 receiving grade. He caught five of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown, with all five receptions moving the chains or finding the end zone, and he averaged 4.56 yards per route run.

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T.J. Watt started the season in dominant fashion, generating four pressures from 22 pass-rush snaps to earn a 90.8 pass-rush grade. Two of those pressures resulted in sacks, and the Steelers edge defender also finished the game with two other defensive stops — an impressive feat, given that he was double-teamed on 50% of his pass-rush snaps.

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No player in the first 15 games of Week 1 earned a higher grade than Zay Flowers. The Ravens wide receiver caught five of his six targets for 150 yards and a touchdown, averaging a remarkable 13.64 yards per route run while producing 83 yards after the catch. All five of his receptions resulted in first downs or touchdowns.

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Dalton Kincaid made his opportunities count against Houston, hauling in five of six targets for 130 yards. The Bills tight end averaged 5.91 yards per route run, forced two missed tackles after the catch and picked up four receiving first downs.

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D'Andre Swift was at the center of Chicago's explosive offensive performance, rushing 18 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns. He gained 79 yards after contact, forced five missed tackles and ripped off two explosive runs en route to a 90.9 rushing grade.

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Ventrell Miller stuffed the stat sheet across 33 defensive snaps, finishing with five defensive stops and two pressures. The Jaguars linebacker was particularly impressive in coverage, where he earned a 92.1 grade while allowing just 6 yards on two receptions.

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Justin Jefferson opened the season with another efficient receiving performance, catching eight of nine targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Five of his eight catches moved the chains or reached the end zone, and he averaged 3.07 yards per route run while generating a 148.8 passer rating when targeted.

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Dante Trader Jr. earned a 91.8 overall grade despite Miami's defeat, with his work in coverage driving the performance. The Dolphins safety earned a 92.3 coverage grade and recorded an interception across 14 coverage snaps without allowing a reception.

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Vernon Broughton led all players in the one-point contest with a 91.7 overall grade across 52 defensive snaps. The Saints interior defender rushed the passer 29 times and registered two quarterback hits.

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Dylan Parham delivered one of the best individual performances of Week 1, earning a 93.5 overall grade across 67 offensive snaps. His work in the running game stood out in particular, as the Jets guard earned a 92.9 run-blocking grade across 39 run-blocking snaps.

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Mike Gesicki made the most of his seven targets, catching five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Every reception resulted in a first down or touchdown, and the Bengals tight end averaged 4.59 yards per route run while generating a 147.6 passer rating when targeted.

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Antonio Williams turned a limited route total into a highly productive outing against Philadelphia. The Commanders wide receiver caught all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown, with all four receptions producing first downs or scores. He averaged 5.82 yards per route run and generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.

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Abdul Carter opened the season with four pressures from 37 pass-rush snaps, recording one quarterback hit and three hurries. The Giants edge defender also registered two defensive stops and did not miss a tackle across his 53 defensive snaps.

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Coming soon…