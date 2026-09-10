Pressure remains Maye’s biggest problem against Seattle: Across the Super Bowl and Week 1, the Seahawks pressured Drake Maye on 41.1% of his combined dropbacks.

Maye struggled when the pocket collapsed: He earned a 28.4 PFF passing grade under pressure in Week 1 after posting a 24.4 mark in the Super Bowl.

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Premium Stats and Premium Stats Pro will soon be updated following the New England Patriots’ 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFL season opener.

New England controlled the play count but not the game. The Patriots ran 67 offensive plays to Seattle’s 48, yet averaged just 4.1 yards per play compared with the Seahawks' 5.9. The efficiency gap was just as significant, with New England finishing at minus-0.145 EPA per play and Seattle at 0.063.

And for much of the night, the Patriots were actually in control. Mike Vrabel's team built a 10-0 lead before Seattle scored 13 unanswered points, with three Drake Maye interceptions in the fourth quarter helping swing the game.

Even then, Maye had one final opportunity. After overcoming the first two turnovers, Maye moved New England into position to either tie or take the lead in the final minute. But his third interception — a Josh Jobe pick in the end zone — ended the comeback attempt and sealed Seattle’s 13-10 win.

Maye completed 23 of 33 passes for 178 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, finishing with a 49.2 PFF passing grade. He recorded three turnover-worthy plays without a big-time throw.

But for all the mistakes Maye made from a clean pocket — including two interceptions and two turnover-worthy plays — his performance still dropped considerably when Seattle generated pressure, just like it did the last time these two teams met.

Drake maye: Passing splits in Week 1 vs. seahawks Split Dropbacks Comp/Att. YPA TD/INT PFF pass grade TWP Kept clean 26 20/25 5.6 1/2 65.9 2 Under pressure 16 3/8 4.8 0/1 28.4 1 Not blitzed 29 16/22 5.6 1/3 54.7 3 Blitzed 13 7/11 4.9 0/0 45.9 0

Maye faced pressure on 38.1% of his dropbacks and completed just three of eight attempts for 38 yards in those situations. His passing grade fell from 65.9 when kept clean to 28.4 under pressure, and he threw one interception while taking three sacks.

That performance carried echoes of the Super Bowl.

Seattle pressured Maye on 43.4% of his dropbacks in that game, and he completed six of 13 passes for 75 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. He earned a 24.4 PFF passing grade under pressure, recorded three turnover-worthy plays, threw one interception and took six sacks.

Drake maye: performance under pressure Game Pressure rate Comp/Att. Yards YPA PFF pass grade TWP INT Sacks Super Bowl 60 43.40% 6/13 75 5.8 24.4 3 1 6 2026 Week 1 38.10% 3/8 38 4.8 28.4 1 1 3

Put the two games together, and Seattle has pressured Maye on 39 of 95 dropbacks (41.1%). He has completed nine of 21 passes for 113 yards under pressure, with four turnover-worthy plays, two interceptions and nine sacks.

But Seattle's approach changed in the rematch.

The Seahawks blitzed Maye on just 20.8% of his dropbacks in the Super Bowl. They increased that figure to 31.0% in Week 1, and Maye was considerably better at avoiding the game-changing mistakes those looks produced in the previous meeting.

Drake maye: performance vs. the blitz Game Blitz rate Comp/Att. Yards YPA PFF pass grade TWP INT Super Bowl 60 20.80% 4/10 22 2.2 27.3 1 1 2026 Week 1 31.00% 7/11 54 4.9 45.9 0 0

Maye completed seven of his 11 pass attempts for 54 yards against the blitz Wednesday, and none of those plays resulted in an interception or a turnover-worthy play. In the Super Bowl, he managed just 22 yards on 10 attempts against the blitz while producing an interception and a turnover-worthy play.

Seattle sent extra rushers more frequently, and Maye handled those looks better than he did in the Super Bowl. But whenever the Seahawks actually disrupted the pocket — whether they blitzed or not — his passing performance deteriorated dramatically.

That doesn't absolve the rest of Maye's performance. Two of his three interceptions came from a clean pocket, and all three of his turnover-worthy plays came when Seattle did not blitz. His 65.9 clean-pocket passing grade was also hardly dominant.

But pressure remains the thread connecting his two most recent meetings with Seattle. The Seahawks generated it on more than 40% of Maye’s combined dropbacks across the Super Bowl and Week 1, and his passing grades in those situations sit at 24.4 and 28.4.

Maye entered Week 1 with an opportunity to write a different ending against the team that beat New England in the Super Bowl. Seattle's route was slightly different, but the result was much the same.