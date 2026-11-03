A historic rushing performance: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushed for a franchise-record 324 yards in their Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons, with tackles Luke Goedeke and Tristan Wirfs earning two of the highest run-blocking grades at their position.

Goedeke dominates on zone runs: The right tackle earned a 90.3 run-blocking grade, third among tackles, and led the position with a 94.0 zone run-blocking grade.

Wirfs delivers in the gap game: The left tackle earned an 85.9 run-blocking grade, fourth among tackles, while his 81.3 gap run-blocking grade ranked third at the position.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't complete a pass in Week 8, but they still emerged victorious thanks to a record day for the rushing attack and the offensive line that paved the way for it.

Playing through heavy rain against the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay rushed for a franchise-record 324 yards on 56 attempts in a 16-0 victory. Quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted just three passes, but it didn't matter, as the Buccaneers averaged 5.8 yards per rush and scored one rushing touchdown. The team moved the chains 14 times on the ground, while its ball carriers forced 16 missed tackles and averaged 4.1 yards after contact per attempt.

And the offensive line played a significant role in that production, helping the running backs average 1.6 yards before contact per attempt.

Tackles Luke Goedeke and Tristan Wirfs drove that success up front, combining for 104 run-blocking snaps. Goedeke earned a 90.3 run-blocking grade, third among tackles in Week 8, while Wirfs ranked fourth with an 85.9 grade. Both also finished among the three highest-graded tackles overall, with Goedeke ranking second (88.4) and Wirfs third (86.5).

A dominant duo in the run game Offensive Tackles: Week 8 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Sewell Goedeke Wirfs Coleman Campbell Membou Mailata Alt Paul Little Howard Mims McClendon Jr. Morgan Rosengarten Brown Jr. McGlinchey Bolles Moses Dawkins Burke Grable Raimann Darrisaw Fashanu O'Neill Miller Wilkinson Moore Jr. Jackson Fautanu Jackson Glaze Stanley Williams Moore Matthews Van Lanen Fano Miller Bell Belton Zuhn III Travis Walker Conerly Jr. Iheanachor Benson Steele Freeling Taylor Guyton Latham The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Penei Sewell OT · DET Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 23.7% 3rd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 1st / 53 Luke Goedeke OT · TB Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 22.6% 7th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.3% 21st / 53 Tristan Wirfs OT · TB Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 19.6% 10th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 7.8% 15th / 53 Brandon Coleman OT · WAS Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 20.8% 9th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 34th / 53 Will Campbell OT · NE Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 22nd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 5th / 53 Armand Membou OT · NYJ Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 23.1% 5th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 15.4% 31st / 53 Jordan Mailata OT · PHI Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 24.0% 2nd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 7th / 53 Joe Alt OT · LAC Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 32nd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 17th / 53 Patrick Paul OT · MIA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 22nd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 4.2% 8th / 53 Walker Little OT · JAX Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 13th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 20th / 53 Tytus Howard OT · CLV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 28.6% 1st / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 14.3% 28th / 53 Amarius Mims OT · CIN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 17.6% 11th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 17.6% 38th / 53 Warren McClendon Jr. OT · LA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 14.8% 15th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 14.8% 29th / 53 Jordan Morgan OT · GB Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 39th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 14th / 53 Roger Rosengarten OT · BLT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 22.2% 8th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 34th / 53 Orlando Brown Jr. OT · CIN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 17.6% 11th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 10th / 53 Mike McGlinchey OT · DEN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 22.7% 6th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.6% 27th / 53 Garett Bolles OT · DEN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 4.5% 47th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 17th / 53 Morgan Moses OT · NE Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 22nd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 9.4% 19th / 53 Dion Dawkins OT · BUF Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 26th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 10th / 53 Travis Burke OT · LAC Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.6% 17th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 22.7% 42nd / 53 Tylan Grable OT · BUF Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.3% 46th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.2% 25th / 53 Bernhard Raimann OT · IND Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 41st / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 1st / 53 Christian Darrisaw OT · MIN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 26th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 1st / 53 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT · NYJ Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.5% 29th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 23.1% 43rd / 53 Brian O'Neill OT · MIN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 26th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 10th / 53 Kolton Miller OT · LV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 42nd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 1st / 53 Elijah Wilkinson OT · ARZ Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.0% 38th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.0% 22nd / 53 Dan Moore Jr. OT · TEN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 36th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 23rd / 53 Alaric Jackson OT · LA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.1% 30th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 18.5% 39th / 53 Troy Fautanu OT · PIT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 51st / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 13th / 53 Austin Jackson OT · MIA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 36th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 16th / 53 DJ Glaze OT · LV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 42nd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 15.2% 30th / 53 Ronnie Stanley OT · BLT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.1% 30th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 9th / 53 Jayden Williams OT · ARZ Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 23.5% 4th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 35.3% 52nd / 53 Jaylon Moore OT · KC Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.0% 18th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 17.4% 37th / 53 Jake Matthews OT · ATL Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 49th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 6th / 53 Cole Van Lanen OT · JAX Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 4.2% 48th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 20.8% 40th / 53 Spencer Fano OT · CLV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 14.3% 16th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 35.7% 53rd / 53 Blake Miller OT · DET Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 52nd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 15.8% 32nd / 53 Markel Bell OT · PHI Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.0% 14th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.0% 33rd / 53 Anthony Belton OT · GB Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 39th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 30.8% 50th / 53 Trey Zuhn III OT · LV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 32nd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 21.2% 41st / 53 Jalen Travis OT · IND Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.0% 18th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 30.4% 49th / 53 Rasheed Walker OT · CAR Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.0% 18th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.0% 24th / 53 Josh Conerly Jr. OT · WAS Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 22nd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 34th / 53 Max Iheanachor OT · PIT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 32nd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 27.3% 48th / 53 Kahlil Benson OT · KC Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 35th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 26.1% 45th / 53 Terence Steele OT · DAL Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 44th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 23.5% 44th / 53 Monroe Freeling OT · CAR Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.0% 18th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 26.1% 45th / 53 Jawaan Taylor OT · ATL Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 49th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 33.3% 51st / 53 Tyler Guyton OT · DAL Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 44th / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 26.5% 47th / 53 JC Latham OT · TEN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 53rd / 53 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.3% 26th / 53

Luke Goedeke: Dominant on zone runs

Goedeke produced one of the week's most impressive performances, earning a 90.3 run-blocking grade across 53 run-blocking snaps.

The right tackle made his biggest impact on zone concepts, earning a 94.0 run-blocking grade across 21 snaps, the highest mark among tackles in Week 8. He received a positive grade on 38.1% of those plays, the second-highest rate at the position.

His positively graded run-block rate on all run plays finished at 22.6%, seventh among tackles in Week 8.

Luke Goedeke: performance in Week 8 Metric Value RT rank Overall PFF grade 88.4 1st Run-blocking grade 90.3 1st Run-blocking snaps 53 Most Positively graded run-block rate 22.6% 4th Negatively graded run-block rate 11.3% 5th Zone run-blocking grade 94.0 1st Positive grade rate on zone runs 38.1% 1st Negative grade rate on zone runs 14.3% 7th Rank among right tackles

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Tristan Wirfs: A standout in the gap game

While Goedeke excelled on zone runs, Wirfs made his biggest impact on gap concepts.

The left tackle earned an 81.3 gap run-blocking grade across 29 snaps, the third-highest mark among all tackles in Week 8. He received a positive grade on 18.5% of those plays, ranking 10th at the position.

Wirfs was also effective on zone runs, earning an 80.0 grade across 20 snaps, the 11th-highest mark among tackles.

That consistency across both concepts helped him finish with an 85.9 run-blocking grade across 51 snaps. Wirfs received a positive grade on 19.6% of his run-blocking snaps, ranking 10th among tackles, while his 7.8% negatively graded play rate finished 16th.

Tristan Wirfs: performance in Week 8 Metric Value LT rank Overall PFF grade 86.5 2nd Run-blocking grade 85.9 4th Run-blocking snaps 51 Most Positively graded run-block rate 19.6% 5th Negatively graded run-block rate 7.8% 14th Zone run-blocking grade 80.0 8th Gap run-blocking grade 81.3 2nd Positive grade rate on gap runs 18.5% 6th Rank among left tackles

A ground game that carried the offense

Tampa Bay entered Week 8 having rushed for 258 yards the previous week, but its performance against Atlanta took that production to a different level.

The Buccaneers piled up a franchise-record 324 rushing yards on 56 attempts, scoring one touchdown and picking up another 14 first downs on the ground. Tampa Bay's ball carriers forced 16 missed tackles while collectively averaging 1.6 yards before contact and 4.1 yards after contact per attempt.

Bucky Irving led the way with 170 yards on 27 carries, forcing seven missed tackles, while Kenneth Gainwell added 140 yards on 25 attempts and forced another nine missed tackles. Both backs recorded five runs of 10 or more yards, with Irving averaging 1.6 yards before contact per attempt and Gainwell averaging 1.5.

With the passing game producing no completions, Tampa Bay needed its ground game to carry the offense. Goedeke and Wirfs delivered two of the week's highest-graded run-blocking performances at tackle, helping power one of the most productive rushing outings in franchise history.

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