- A historic rushing performance: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushed for a franchise-record 324 yards in their Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons, with tackles Luke Goedeke and Tristan Wirfs earning two of the highest run-blocking grades at their position.
- Goedeke dominates on zone runs: The right tackle earned a 90.3 run-blocking grade, third among tackles, and led the position with a 94.0 zone run-blocking grade.
- Wirfs delivers in the gap game: The left tackle earned an 85.9 run-blocking grade, fourth among tackles, while his 81.3 gap run-blocking grade ranked third at the position.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't complete a pass in Week 8, but they still emerged victorious thanks to a record day for the rushing attack and the offensive line that paved the way for it.
Playing through heavy rain against the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay rushed for a franchise-record 324 yards on 56 attempts in a 16-0 victory. Quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted just three passes, but it didn't matter, as the Buccaneers averaged 5.8 yards per rush and scored one rushing touchdown. The team moved the chains 14 times on the ground, while its ball carriers forced 16 missed tackles and averaged 4.1 yards after contact per attempt.
And the offensive line played a significant role in that production, helping the running backs average 1.6 yards before contact per attempt.
Tackles Luke Goedeke and Tristan Wirfs drove that success up front, combining for 104 run-blocking snaps. Goedeke earned a 90.3 run-blocking grade, third among tackles in Week 8, while Wirfs ranked fourth with an 85.9 grade. Both also finished among the three highest-graded tackles overall, with Goedeke ranking second (88.4) and Wirfs third (86.5).
Luke Goedeke: Dominant on zone runs
Goedeke produced one of the week's most impressive performances, earning a 90.3 run-blocking grade across 53 run-blocking snaps.
The right tackle made his biggest impact on zone concepts, earning a 94.0 run-blocking grade across 21 snaps, the highest mark among tackles in Week 8. He received a positive grade on 38.1% of those plays, the second-highest rate at the position.
His positively graded run-block rate on all run plays finished at 22.6%, seventh among tackles in Week 8.
Luke Goedeke: performance in Week 8
|Metric
|Value
|RT rank
|Overall PFF grade
|88.4
|1st
|Run-blocking grade
|90.3
|1st
|Run-blocking snaps
|53
|Most
|Positively graded run-block rate
|22.6%
|4th
|Negatively graded run-block rate
|11.3%
|5th
|Zone run-blocking grade
|94.0
|1st
|Positive grade rate on zone runs
|38.1%
|1st
|Negative grade rate on zone runs
|14.3%
|7th
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Tristan Wirfs: A standout in the gap game
While Goedeke excelled on zone runs, Wirfs made his biggest impact on gap concepts.
The left tackle earned an 81.3 gap run-blocking grade across 29 snaps, the third-highest mark among all tackles in Week 8. He received a positive grade on 18.5% of those plays, ranking 10th at the position.
Wirfs was also effective on zone runs, earning an 80.0 grade across 20 snaps, the 11th-highest mark among tackles.
That consistency across both concepts helped him finish with an 85.9 run-blocking grade across 51 snaps. Wirfs received a positive grade on 19.6% of his run-blocking snaps, ranking 10th among tackles, while his 7.8% negatively graded play rate finished 16th.
Tristan Wirfs: performance in Week 8
|Metric
|Value
|LT rank
|Overall PFF grade
|86.5
|2nd
|Run-blocking grade
|85.9
|4th
|Run-blocking snaps
|51
|Most
|Positively graded run-block rate
|19.6%
|5th
|Negatively graded run-block rate
|7.8%
|14th
|Zone run-blocking grade
|80.0
|8th
|Gap run-blocking grade
|81.3
|2nd
|Positive grade rate on gap runs
|18.5%
|6th
A ground game that carried the offense
Tampa Bay entered Week 8 having rushed for 258 yards the previous week, but its performance against Atlanta took that production to a different level.
The Buccaneers piled up a franchise-record 324 rushing yards on 56 attempts, scoring one touchdown and picking up another 14 first downs on the ground. Tampa Bay's ball carriers forced 16 missed tackles while collectively averaging 1.6 yards before contact and 4.1 yards after contact per attempt.
Bucky Irving led the way with 170 yards on 27 carries, forcing seven missed tackles, while Kenneth Gainwell added 140 yards on 25 attempts and forced another nine missed tackles. Both backs recorded five runs of 10 or more yards, with Irving averaging 1.6 yards before contact per attempt and Gainwell averaging 1.5.
With the passing game producing no completions, Tampa Bay needed its ground game to carry the offense. Goedeke and Wirfs delivered two of the week's highest-graded run-blocking performances at tackle, helping power one of the most productive rushing outings in franchise history.