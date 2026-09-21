Elite Week 2 performance: Ryan Neuzil earned a 92.8 overall grade and 93.2 run-blocking grade, both best among qualifying offensive linemen.

Dominant zone blocking: Neuzil earned a 93.1 zone run-blocking grade and received a positive grade on 45.0% of those snaps.

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Throughout the 2026 season, Offensive Line Spotlight will use those new metrics to highlight one standout offensive lineman each week, digging beyond the traditional grades and metrics to examine pass-blocking win rates, performance on an island, true pass sets and positively and negatively graded plays in the run game.

Atlanta Falcons center Ryan Neuzil takes the spotlight in Week 2 after earning a 92.8 overall grade, the highest mark among all offensive linemen. Neuzil was particularly dominant in the run game, where his 93.2 run-blocking grade led the position, while he also kept a clean sheet in pass protection, allowing zero pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps.

Ryan Neuzil: Week 2 performance Metric Rank among centers Overall grade 92.8 1st of 31 Pass-blocking grade 71.7 6th of 31 Run-blocking grade 93.2 1st of 31 Pressures allowed 0 T1st of 31 Penalties 0 T1st of 31 Data from Week 2 (excluding Monday Night Football)

CLEAN IN PASS PROTECTION

Neuzil's 41 pass-blocking snaps against Carolina produced no sacks, hits or hurries, giving him a perfect 100.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating and a 0.0% pressure rate allowed.

The Falcons center won 97.4% of his pass-blocking reps overall, and his performance held up when Atlanta left him without help. Neuzil was on an island for 41.5% of his pass-blocking snaps and posted a 94.1% win rate on those plays.

The degree of difficulty increased on true pass sets, where Neuzil logged 14 pass-blocking snaps. He again surrendered no pressure, finishing with a 100.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating and a 92.3% pass-block win rate.

Highest pass-block win rates (centers in week 2) Rank Player Pass-blocking snaps Pressure allowed Pass-block win rate (%) 1 Austin Schlottmann 25 0 100.0 1 Erik McCoy 42 0 100.0 1 Jake Brendel 26 0 100.0 1 Tanor Bortolini 35 0 100.0 5 Ryan Neuzil 41 0 97.4 6 Elgton Jenkins 36 0 97.1 Week 2 (excluding Monday Night Football)

MAKING AN IMPACT IN THE RUN GAME

Neuzil's best work came as a run blocker, and the play-level data helps explain his 93.2 grade.

He earned a positive grade on 35.7% of his 28 run-blocking snaps while receiving a negative grade on just 7.1%. His production was particularly impressive on zone concepts, which accounted for 20 of his run-blocking snaps. Neuzil earned a 93.1 zone run-blocking grade, posting a positive grade on 45.0% of those plays compared to a negative grade on just 5.0%.

His seven gap-blocking snaps produced a 65.3 grade, a 14.3% positively graded play rate and a 14.3% negatively graded play rate.

WINNING HIS MATCHUPS

Neuzil’s individual matchup data paints a similarly impressive picture against Carolina’s interior defensive line.

He saw his heaviest workload against Cam’Ron Jackson, drawing 26 total matchups. Seven came in the run game, where Neuzil posted a 29% win rate and a 14% loss rate, while Jackson failed to generate pressure across their 19 pass-blocking matchups.

Neuzil was more dominant in the run game against Lee Hunter and TeRah Edwards. He recorded an 80% win rate with no losses across five run-blocking matchups against Hunter and a 75% win rate with no losses across four against Edwards.

Derrick Brown also failed to generate pressure across seven pass-rushing matchups with Neuzil.