2023 NFL Draft Order: Detroit Lions in prime position to take Alabama QB Bryce Young, Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold top-10 pick

With the 2022 NFL season nearing its midway point, PFF takes a look at how the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is stacking up.

Teams currently in a position to make the playoffs have been bolded. We've also highlighted each team's remaining strength of schedule (1 is hardest, 32nd is easiest) and projected win total, courtesy of the NFL Power Rankings tool.

Pick Team Record Remaining SoS Projected win total 1 Detroit Lions 1-6 23 4.8 2 Houston Texans 1-5-1 6 4.6 3 Carolina Panthers 2-6 28 5.2 4 Pittsburgh Steelers 2-6 24 6.2 5 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-6 8 5.4 6 Las Vegas Raiders 2-5 19 6.8 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-5 29 8.3 8 Philadelphia Eagles

(via NO) 3-5 25 13.7 9 Houston Texans

(via CLV) 3-5 6 4.6 10 Seattle Seahawks

(via DEN) 3-5 5 9.1 11 Arizona Cardinals 3-5 17 7.5 12 Chicago Bears 3-5 21 6.2 13 Green Bay Packers 3-5 20 8.0 14 Detroit Lions

(via LAR) 3-4 23 4.8 15 Indianapolis Colts 3-4-1 11 7.7 16 Cincinnati Bengals 4-4 3 8.9 17 New England Patriots 4-4 1 8.0 18 Washington Commanders 4-4 15 8.0 19 Atlanta Falcons 4-4 31 8.2 20 Miami Dolphins

(via SF) 4-4 14 9.5 21 Los Angeles Chargers 4-3 4 8.6 22 Seattle Seahawks

(via DEN) 5-3 5 9.1 23 New York Jets 5-3 13 8.9 24 Miami Dolphins ** 5-3 14 9.5 25 Baltimore Ravens 5-3 32 10.4 26 Kansas City Chiefs 5-2 27 12.1 27 Dallas Cowboys 6-2 17 11.4 28 New York Giants 6-2 21 10.3 29 Tennessee Titans 5-2 10 10.3 30 Minnesota Vikings 6-1 16 11.6 31 Buffalo Bills 6-1 26 13.5 32 Philadelphia Eagles 7-0 25 13.7

** Miami has forfeited the 24th overall pick

• Detroit Lions in line to take QB Bryce Young? Even without the two top-50 picks he had at receiver a season ago, the Alabama quarterback is still the highest-graded quarterback in the country this season.

• T.J. Watt and Will Anderson Jr. in Pittsburgh? You won’t find many 243-pound edge rushers who come with no concerns about their size. And that’s just how powerful and explosive Anderson is. After leading the country in pressures as a true sophomore, Anderson has 37 so far this season as the focal point of the Bama defense.

• A new WR1 for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears? In nine years of college grading, we have not seen a wide receiver quite like Quentin Johnston. At a rangy 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he is a terror with the ball in his hands. His broken-tackle rate over his career is unlike anything we’ve graded, with 40 forced missed tackles on 89 career receptions. That’s what you’d expect from a receiver with a running back-esque build like Deebo Samuel, not a pterodactyl like Johnston.

• Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and…TE Michael Mayer? Mayer looks like one of the safest picks in the draft. Not only is he the focal point of Notre Dame's offense — he has 38 catches for 411 yards and five scores on the year — but he also works his backside off in the run game. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, he's built for the NFL.