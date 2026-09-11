Los Angeles misses key opportunities: Matthew Stafford threw an interception in scoring range and failed to convert a fourth-down quarterback sneak at the goal line.

San Francisco finds offensive balance: Brock Purdy and the passing game consistently moved the ball, while the 49ers also generated steady production on the ground.

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In the NFL’s first game in Australia, the San Francisco 49ers dominated the favored Los Angeles Rams, winning their season opener 27-7.

Game Summary

While the 49ers were clearly the better team, the game wasn’t quite as lopsided as the final score suggests. The Rams failed to capitalize on several opportunities, with Matthew Stafford throwing an interception in scoring range and failing to convert a fourth-down quarterback sneak at the goal line.

Los Angeles also gave San Francisco a short field after fumbling in its own territory.

Efficiency, 4th downs, Turnovers, Special Teams

The Rams struggled to move the ball, and the game's high-leverage plays consistently went the 49ers' way. San Francisco also deserves credit for moving the ball effectively against a Rams defense expected to be among the NFL's best.

Passing

Aside from one interception, the 49ers consistently found success through the air. They were effective in the quick passing game while also generating an explosive touchdown to Demarcus Robinson, and Brock Purdy added value as a scrambler.

Receiving

In his first game with the 49ers, Mike Evans dominated the first half, converting multiple catches into key first downs and adding a touchdown. San Francisco ultimately produced a balanced passing attack, while the Rams relied heavily on Puka Nacua.

Rushing

The 49ers found consistent success on the ground throughout the game. One silver lining for the Rams was their own rushing attack, which was also relatively effective against a healthy San Francisco front.