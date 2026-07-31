- Two tight ends crack the top 16: Brock Bowers and Trey McBride have consistently ranked among the top five fantasy tight ends as starters, and they could remain the top two tight ends in the league for the next five seasons.
- Josh Allen takes the top spot: The Buffalo Bills quarterback has consistently ranked at or near the top overall spot at quarterback, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.
- The PFF Early Bird Sale Is Here: Save 33% and get PFF+ for just $79.99, our lowest price of the year.
Last updated: Friday, July 31