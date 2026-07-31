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Fantasy Football Dynasty Cheat Sheet: Printable TE premium rankings for 2026 drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Two tight ends crack the top 16: Brock Bowers and Trey McBride have consistently ranked among the top five fantasy tight ends as starters, and they could remain the top two tight ends in the league for the next five seasons.
  • Josh Allen takes the top spot: The Buffalo Bills quarterback has consistently ranked at or near the top overall spot at quarterback, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Last updated: Friday, July 31

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