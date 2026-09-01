With the 2026 fantasy football season just days away, it’s with great excitement that we announce the launch of the PFF Waiver Wire Tool, built to give you the best possible waiver wire advice for your specific league.

Waiver wire advice can be difficult because every league is different. A 10-team league with 15-player rosters will leave plenty of useful options available, while a 14-team league with 20-player rosters will have a dramatically thinner player pool. And armed with just a traditional waiver wire article, fantasy managers have to sift through a long list of recommendations to find the players who are actually available and make sense for their roster.

The Waiver Wire Tool makes that process faster and more personalized.

The waiver wire rankings start with every player included in my weekly waiver wire article. If you have a league synced with PFF, the tool automatically filters out any players who are unavailable in that league.

For example, my division in the Scott Fish Bowl is synced with PFF, so the rankings above show the top players available in that league. You can sync your Sleeper, Yahoo! or ESPN league here to get the most out of the Waiver Wire Tool. If you don’t have a league synced, the rankings will include every player featured in the article.

For each player, you can see their upcoming matchup, where they rank in my weekly rankings, their roster percentage, their matchup score and their projected points.

Click on any player to see my written analysis, which is the same analysis featured in the weekly waiver wire article. You’ll also find additional details from our matchup tool, stats from the player’s recent games and a look at their upcoming schedule.

We also make it easy to filter the rankings down to the players who fit what you’re looking for. If you haven’t synced a league, I highly recommend using the roster percentage filter. In deeper leagues, filtering for players rostered in a smaller percentage of leagues can quickly eliminate players who are unlikely to be available. If someone is already rostered in more than 50% of leagues, for example, there’s a good chance he won’t be on your waiver wire.

The filters can also help you find a specific type of player. Maybe your tight end is injured or on a bye, and you only need someone who can immediately help. In that case, you can filter by position and matchup. You can also use our hand-picked PFF Tags and select Great Matchup to find players who made the list specifically because they are strong options for the upcoming week.

Other times, you simply want to add the best player available, regardless of whether he belongs in your starting lineup right away. That’s where the Season-long tag comes in. These are players who might not be worth starting this week but are among the best options to roster for the rest of the season.

There is also a Handcuff tag for players who are unlikely to have much fantasy value while everyone ahead of them is healthy but could become extremely valuable if someone above them on the depth chart goes down.

Another tag — Depends on others' health — highlights players whose value depends on a teammate's health. Almost every week, a running back gets hurt on Sunday and we have limited information about his status on Monday and Tuesday. The injured player might still appear in our rankings and projections, but if the injury turns out to be serious, his backup could suddenly become a priority waiver addition. For these players, the current rankings and projections might undersell their best-case scenario.

Finally, if you only want to see players from a specific team, you can filter for that, too.

Waiver Cheat Sheet

If you have synced a league with us, you get an additional option to compare the players on your team against the available players. This makes it very easy to see whether you have the best possible roster.

Below are two screenshots from my synced league in the Kings Classic auction draft. The first shows my team against the available players using weekly rankings. If someone in yellow ranks higher than a player you planned on starting, it probably makes sense to add him and get him into your lineup.

You can switch the rankings from weekly to rest of season. Again, if someone in yellow ranks higher than a player on your roster, adding him could help your rest-of-season outlook. Sometimes you have to sacrifice the long-term picture to win this week, or vice versa, so we give you both views and let you decide.

Closing Thoughts

Right now, the tool is built for the stretch before Week 1. You have already drafted, so barring news, there probably isn't anyone you're desperate to add. Starting next week, it will refresh in the early hours of every Monday to get you ready for your first run of waivers, and it will keep refreshing through the week.

Players who get picked up in too many leagues drop off the rankings, and players who emerge because of an injury get added. Our weekly rankings and projections move throughout the week too, and the cheat sheet view re-orders itself to match.

For now, the tool covers redraft leagues and offensive players, kickers and team defense. We will look at adding more league formats down the road.