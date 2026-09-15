Grading all 32 NFL first-round rookies after Week 1

Mansoor Delane shined on Monday night: The sixth overall pick snagged an interception on only his third career snap but exited thereafter.

Blake Miller held it down for the Lions: Miller gave up just one hurry over 41 pass-blocking snaps in the Lions' overtime victory over the Saints.

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The NFL is back, and so are we with our weekly breakdown of every first-round rookie performance this season. Snap counts, grades and principal opponents will be in the spotlight as we analyze the progress of all 32 first-round picks.

Here is our analysis of each first-round rookie in Week 1.