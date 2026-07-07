Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams star ranks first among wide receivers in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

A strong rookie class: Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson headline a group of 12 rookie receivers ranked among the top 80 overall players. The class also offers significant depth and boasts several intriguing late-round options.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.

These are my tiered wide receiver rankings for PPR redraft leagues. Every player is ranked based on his outlook for the upcoming season, with the value of PPR scoring baked in, so slot receivers and target hogs will generally rank a bit higher than they would in standard-scoring formats.

Last updated: Tuesday, July 7

Tier 1

Nacua has been the NFL's most productive wide receiver over the past two seasons, earning a 96.3 PFF receiving grade that comfortably leads the position. He backed that up with elite performances against top defenses, including 19 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns over two games against Seattle last season.

The Rams return every significant offensive contributor except Rob Havenstein, and they hold the highest PFF team grade in the league. However, an upgraded defense could reduce passing volume enough to keep Nacua from reaching his ceiling as the overall WR1. Matthew Stafford turns 38 before the season following an MVP campaign, making at least some regression in his efficiency metrics a reasonable expectation.

The long-term dynasty outlook adds another variable with first-round pick Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, but Nacua's elite production makes him a locked-in early first-round pick in redraft regardless.

Chase earned a career-high 90.1 PFF receiving grade last season, closing the gap on the league's elite receivers thanks in large part to Joe Burrow, whose 94.2 PFF passing grade over the past two seasons is notably higher than that of any other quarterback.

No wide receiver dominates favorable matchups quite like Chase, who has recorded five games with at least 10 receptions, 160 receiving yards and one touchdown over the past two seasons, compared to nine for the rest of the league combined. The Bengals return the core that has fueled Chase's production, with 20 of the 22 players who logged at least 25 offensive snaps last season still on the roster.

The primary reason he isn't ranked as the top receiver in redraft is his performance against tough matchups, where he averaged just 33 receiving yards across three games against defenses that ranked among the top eight in preventing fantasy points to wide receivers.

Smith-Njigba was incredibly consistent in 2025, finishing with at least 90 receiving yards in all but two games. He is also the youngest of the early first-round wide receiver options, making further improvement more likely than for the others.

The main reason he ranks slightly lower in redraft is that the Seahawks underwent more significant changes this offseason, most notably losing offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job and replacing him with former 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury. He should have continuity at quarterback with Sam Darnold, who ranks among the top 10 quarterbacks in PFF grade over the past two seasons, although Darnold hasn't been as productive as Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford.

No one is likely to challenge Smith-Njigba as Seattle's top receiving weapon, and he remains the top wide receiver in dynasty rankings because of his age, even if his current situation is less stable than the players ranked ahead of him in redraft.