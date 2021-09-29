Fantasy News & Analysis

Week 4 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

By Ben Brown
Sep 29, 2021

Injury concerns have thrown a wrench into fantasy managers' plans, as some of the top running backs missed all or a significant portion of Week 3. However, there are some viable options on the waiver wire with backups looking to make their mark heading into Week 4.

Oftentimes, orchestrating a trade to fill some of the gaps can be the best option before the bye weeks start ravaging options. At this point, it should be apparent where the holes in your roster exist. If nothing glaring needs to be filled, then sometimes upgrading through a two-for-one trade can vault you to a fantasy championship.

This article aims to help alleviate the difficulties in making accurate fantasy trades by assigning a dollar value to any player above replacement level for standard-structure leagues — leagues that start 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE and a flex.

Both PPR and standard-scoring leagues are highlighted. This year Superflex has also been added as a column where an additional starting spot can be made up of any skill position player, including quarterback. This league structure sees the value in quarterbacks skyrocket, with 12-team leagues holding onto every available starting NFL quarterback.

The calculation utilizes our rest-of-season fantasy projections for every player's fantasy outlook. We assign a value of zero (-) to players who are just out of the realm of possible starts in that particular league type, which provides us with a replacement-level basis of fantasy points for that position. Every player above replacement is then assigned a value based on the rest-of-season projections. This accurately takes into account both position scarcity as well as future projections.

The values can be used to line up both individual players in trades and two-for-one or three-for-two offerings, among others. This hopefully helps some fantasy managers come to a consensus on worthwhile trades for both parties. Typically, the side giving up the most players should expect to pay a premium of 5-10% over the stud player's cost.

The value rankings work across positions, but it is often easiest to compare within positions before finding the value for players at other positions. Hit me up on Twitter with any questions or if you are looking for customized charts based on unique leagues and/or scoring.

QUARTERBACK

Player PPR Scoring Value Standard Scoring Value SuperFlex Value
Patrick Mahomes 42 35 77
Josh Allen 36 30 68
Lamar Jackson 35 29 70
Tom Brady 32 26 63
Russell Wilson 27 21 58
Kyler Murray 26 20 56
Aaron Rodgers 22 17 50
Justin Herbert 17 12 43
Dak Prescott 17 11 42
Jalen Hurts 15 9 40
Daniel Jones 14 9 40
Ryan Tannehill 13 8 38
Derek Carr 13 7 37
Matthew Stafford 12 7 36
Baker Mayfield 10 5 35
Matt Ryan 10 5 34
Joe Burrow 7 4 33
Sam Darnold 6 1 30
Kirk Cousins 5 1 27
Teddy Bridgewater 5 1 27
Mac Jones 5 1 24
Jared Goff 4 1 23
Trevor Lawrence 3 1 18
Ben Roethlisberger 2 1 14
Carson Wentz 1 1 14
Jameis Winston 0 0 10
Zach Wilson 0 0 8
Jimmy Garoppolo 0 0 7
Tua Tagovailoa 0 0 2
Tyrod Taylor 0 0 1

