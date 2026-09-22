Brock Purdy is a top-five quarterback: Purdy was near-perfect last week and faces another favorable matchup this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Most accurate rankings: Nathan Jahnke’s in-season fantasy rankings have been the most accurate in the industry, per FantasyPros‘ rankings accuracy competition, in each of the past six seasons among analysts who rank quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers, team defenses and IDPs.

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These are my fantasy football rankings for the week for PPR leagues.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings have been among the 20 most accurate in seven of the last eight seasons when considering only the core four positions, joining only three other analysts. I am one of three analysts to accomplish this, with no analyst finishing in the top-20 each of the last eight.

Injury designations, such as Q for questionable, are included once they become official leading up to a game. Before then, the most recent practice status is provided, including DNP for did not participate, LP for limited participation and FP for full participation.

You can find rankings in other formats in our rankings tool.