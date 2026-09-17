Fantasy Football Week 2: 3 players to flex

Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.

Fantasy managers face tough start-sit decisions at the flex position each week. The article below breaks down three recommended flex starters for Week 2 based on factors including talent, offensive environment and defensive matchups.