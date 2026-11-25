Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: The Rams now feature two running backs.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Dallas is a heavy home favorite.

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts: Both rushing attacks should play effectively.

Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition.

The article below breaks down three running game matchups to target in Week 12.