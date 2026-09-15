Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 2: 5 to add, drop, buy low, sell high

Add Caleb Douglas and Denzel Boston: The rookie wide receivers both ranked among the top-12 receivers in first-read target rate in Week 1.

Cut Calvin Ridley: The Tennessee Titans’ wideout started the season in a part-time role without a target, and could see his playing time continue to decrease as the season progresses.

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This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.