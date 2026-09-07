Jordan Love is on the rise: The Green Bay Packers quarterback has the talent but hasn’t had the volume. With Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, Love should be asked to throw more frequently.

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Every player below (and more) is in the new PFF Waiver Wire Tool, which takes the advice from this article and tailors it to your specific league.

Sync your Sleeper, Yahoo! or ESPN league, and anyone already rostered disappears from the list, so you only see players you can actually add. No synced league? Filter by roster percentage to cut the names who won't be sitting on your wire anyway. From there, you can narrow by position, by matchup or by PFF Tags like Great Matchup, Season-long and Handcuff. Click any player for the analysis you'll read below, plus matchup data, recent stats and a look at his upcoming schedule.

Synced leagues also get the Waiver Cheat Sheet, which puts your roster side by side with everything available in either weekly or rest-of-season order. If a player in yellow ranks above someone you planned to start, that's your move. The tool refreshes early every Monday and updates throughout the week as players get scooped up and injuries create new options. Try it here.

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Quarterback

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (Rostered in 40.8% of leagues on ESPN)

Love has slipped from seventh to 21st among fantasy quarterbacks in points per game over three seasons, almost entirely because Green Bay's run-heavy approach has cut his passing volume. His grade remains elite, ranking fifth in the league over the past two years. The ceiling is there if the offense throws more, which is plausible given a strong young receiving group and a shakier offensive line that could invite more passing. That front is the real wild card, with two of its best pass protectors gone and several unproven starters in place. Love is a safe QB2 with top-10 upside, startable weekly in superflex and matchup-dependent elsewhere.

His Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings isn't great, but he follows it with games against the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. That is a month and a half of draws ranging from above average to excellent. Despite the matchup, he is also the best quarterback this week among those available in over 50% of ESPN leagues.

For any manager who needs help early in the season, he could be a great solution.