Fantasy Football: Running back sleepers for 2026 fantasy drafts

A healthy Jonathon Brooks should lead the Carolina Panthers backfield: The former second-round pick is finally healthy, and if he proves he can stay on the field, he has a clear path to becoming Carolina's lead back.

Jordan Mason commands a top-tier efficiency baseline: Mason secures a powerful contingent upside profile in Minnesota while providing a strong fantasy floor, backed by a 91.3 PFF rushing grade that ranks 10th among qualified NFL running backs over the past four seasons.

Keaton Mitchell aligns with a premium offensive archetype: With Mike McDaniel running the offense in Los Angeles, Mitchell profiles as a direct statistical match for the explosive, speed-based role De'Von Achane thrived in under McDaniel in Miami.

Regardless of whether a fantasy manager employs a Zero-RB, Hero-RB or Robust-RB strategy, it makes sense to target at least one late-round running back with a realistic path to a starting role. By the 11th round, most of the league's projected starters are long gone, but every season, a handful of overlooked backs emerge as league-winning values. Last year, Javonte Williams, Rico Dowdle and Kenneth Gainwell were all available in the late rounds and went on to finish among the top 20 fantasy running backs.

The goal isn't necessarily to find a Week 1 starter. It's to identify players whose roles could expand dramatically if circumstances break their way.

Below are five running backs currently being drafted in the 11th round or later who have the potential to become weekly must-start fantasy options in 2026.

Brooks was the top running back in the 2024 draft class. Our draft guide praised his vision, footwork, change of direction, contact balance, burst, receiving ability and tackle-breaking skills, with no clear weaknesses in his profile.

His lone negative was a torn ACL suffered in November of his final collegiate season, which ensured he would miss much of his rookie year. Even so, the Carolina Panthers made him the first running back selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Brooks made his debut in Week 12, playing five snaps. He followed that with 15 snaps the next week, recording six carries and three receptions.