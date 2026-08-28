De'Von Achane is falling to round two: The Dolphins have talked about giving Achane the ball more than any other running back, yet concerns about the quality of Miami’s offense are keeping too many fantasy managers away.

Chase Brown is a high-upside option alongside a healthy Joe Burrow: Operating against light defensive fronts in a loaded Cincinnati passing attack, Brown paced the position at a premier 22.3 PPR points per game down the stretch when Burrow was fully healthy.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson enter 2026 as the favorites to finish as fantasy football's overall RB1. Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor have each accomplished the feat before, and another No. 1 finish from either veteran would hardly be surprising.

The more interesting question is which running back could join that group. This article focuses on high-upside options being drafted outside the established elite who possess the ceiling to finish as fantasy football's top-scoring running back if everything breaks their way in 2026.

Last updated: Friday, Aug. 28

Achane has ranked among the top six running backs in fantasy points per game in each of the past three seasons. He also led all running backs with a 91.0 PFF rushing grade last season, but his situation has not been as favorable as those of the other top backs.

The Falcons, Lions and 49ers have all ranked among the top 12 in PFF run-blocking grade in each of the past four seasons, while the Dolphins have finished in the bottom five in each of the past two. Miami has also ranked in the bottom 12 in scoring in both seasons, making it harder for Achane to match his peers' touchdown production.

The Dolphins moved on from head coach Mike McDaniel, as well as key players Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, this offseason. Their departures could lead to a slight uptick in touches for Achane, but he already ranked seventh in the league with 19.0 per game last season. There might be room for one or two additional touches per game, but his workload is already historic for a player of his size.

There is also concern that the offense could take another step back. That could mean fewer rushing attempts and more receptions, which would help Achane’s PPR value, but it could also lead to fewer touchdown opportunities.

Achane’s talent, combined with his status as the clear focal point of the offense, should keep him safely among the top 10 fantasy running backs. However, concerns about his supporting cast and scoring environment make a finish among the top few players at the position unlikely.

Walker has been one of the NFL's most efficient running backs on a per-play basis over the past three seasons. He is tied for first among running backs in PFF rushing grade (93.7) over that span, matching De'Von Achane, while his 77.3 PFF receiving grade ranks 11th among running backs with at least 1,000 snaps. Overall, he ranks second in PFF overall grade (93.2), trailing only Derrick Henry.

That efficiency has not fully translated to fantasy success, particularly this past season. Walker split backfield work with Zach Charbonnet, who ranks 12th among running backs in PFF overall grade over the same three-year span. Charbonnet handled a significant share of goal-line work, limiting Walker's touchdown production, while Seattle's offense reduced running back involvement in the passing game, cutting into both players' reception totals.

Walker now joins a Chiefs backfield that moved on from Isiah Pacheco and has not re-signed Kareem Hunt. Kansas City added third-down specialist Emari Demercado in free agency and selected Emmett Johnson in the fifth round, giving the rookie a chance to compete with Brashard Smith for rotational snaps.

The Chiefs were the NFL's second-most pass-heavy offense last season, throwing on roughly two-thirds of their offensive plays, and have ranked among the league's most pass-oriented teams in five of the past six seasons, consistently favoring the pass near the goal line as well.

At minimum, Walker projects as a weekly fantasy starter. He has shown promise as a receiver in limited opportunities, and Kansas City has historically targeted running backs at a higher rate than most offenses. While Demercado or Johnson could siphon some third-down snaps, Walker's experience in two-minute situations may help him carve out a larger overall role. If his usage expands in the passing game or Andy Reid leans more heavily on the run than in recent seasons, Walker has the upside to finish as a top-five fantasy running back.

Hampton posted one excellent game in his rookie season, running 12 times for 128 yards and a touchdown while catching five passes for 37 yards against the New York Giants. He averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry in four of his other five games before an ankle fracture cost him half the season. He returned for the final four games of the regular season but struggled more often than not, then played just two offensive snaps in the Chargers' playoff loss.

Like many rookies, Hampton wasn't as efficient as fantasy managers had hoped, in part because of the line blocking for him. He averaged a below-average 1.1 yards before contact per attempt, but his 3.4 yards after contact per attempt ranked 10th among running backs.

The Chargers' offensive line looks completely different this year. Rashawn Slater missed all of 2025 but was a top-five run-blocking tackle in 2024, and Joe Alt was the team's highest-graded run blocker last season despite missing most of the year with injury. They also added center Tyler Biadasz, whose 71.2 run-block grade towers over the 51.1 mark from former center Bradley Bozeman. A similar gap exists between new right guard Cole Strange and his predecessor, Mekhi Becton. There will be a competition at left guard, but that spot should ideally be an upgrade as well.

The major concern is his competition for touches. Kimani Vidal played well in Hampton's absence and was notably the better pass protector. Los Angeles also added Keaton Mitchell in free agency, the running back most similar to De'Von Achane. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who helped Achane become a top-five fantasy back in Miami, heavily campaigned for general manager Joe Hortiz to add Mitchell.

If McDaniel elevates the Chargers' offense into one of the league's best and Hampton handles the clear majority of backfield touches, he could be in for a special season. But plenty could go wrong, from how the carries are divided to the several key players coming off injuries who may not return to form.