Malachi Fields offers elite physical upside: Measuring in the 90th percentile for height (6-foot-5) and weight (218 pounds), the Notre Dame product is a “traits-first” prospect. While his college production was limited, his 38-inch vertical jump and change-of-direction tracking data make him a high-ceiling target for dynasty managers in the third round.

Bryce Lance is a dominant small-school sleeper: The North Dakota State standout posted elite 97th-percentile testing in the 40-yard dash and broad jump after earning an 89.5 PFF grade in 2025. His transition from FCS dominance to the NFL makes him a premier “boom-or-bust” candidate for mid-to-late rookie draft rounds.

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The 2026 NFL Draft is just over a week away, and this year’s class is stronger at wide receiver than last year’s. As a result, several wide receivers selected in the mid-to-late rounds of dynasty rookie drafts could develop into fantasy starters.

Here are three wide receivers expected to go in the third round of dynasty rookie drafts or later who could factor into wide receiver rotations as rookies and provide fantasy value early in their careers.

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Fields is a classic wide receiver with the size and speed to impress NFL teams but lacks production in college. He measured 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds at the combine, both in the 90th percentile among wide receivers, while his 38-inch vertical jump ranked in the 85th percentile. Tracking data suggests strong speed and change-of-direction ability for his size.

However, Fields did not record a 100-yard game in his lone season at Notre Dame and had just two games with more than four receptions. Most wide receivers with that profile do not work out long term in the NFL, though that is true of most players selected in the third round or later. While other wide receivers may have higher odds of becoming role players without ever becoming fantasy relevant, Fields has a chance to break out if he lands in the right situation.

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

Lance has spent the past two seasons dominating the FCS, earning PFF grades of 86.7 and 89.5. He did not face an FBS opponent in 2025 and averaged 1.19 yards per route run across two games against FBS competition in 2024. Lance posted elite measurables at the combine, ranking in the 97th percentile or better in the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump.

His tracking data suggests excellent acceleration, strong change-of-direction ability and good speed for his size, though not elite top-end speed. His separation scores against single coverage were not strong. Parts of this profile suggest he could develop into an impact wide receiver in the NFL, but there is also a chance he will struggle against NFL-level competition. He is the type of player worth targeting in the middle rounds of a dynasty rookie draft.

Deion Burks, Oklahoma

While Fields and Lance project as X receivers, Burks is an undersized receiver with elite speed, acceleration and change-of-direction ability, along with strong separation scores. Burks produced in big games, recording over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown against Michigan in Week 2 and Alabama in the conference championship game, but he was held under 50 receiving yards in more than half of his games.

Burks measured 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds at the combine. Historically, wide receivers of that size have not found much NFL success outside of special teams, but players such as Cole Beasley, Hollywood Brown, Tank Dell and Josh Downs are recent success stories, and Burks could follow in their footsteps.