PFF+ has your complete draft system with new, upgraded tools. Save 25% on annual with code DRAFT.
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football: Rookie wide receiver sleepers before the 2026 NFL Draft
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Malachi Fields offers elite physical upside: Measuring in the 90th percentile for height (6-foot-5) and weight (218 pounds), the Notre Dame product is a “traits-first” prospect. While his college production was limited, his 38-inch vertical jump and change-of-direction tracking data make him a high-ceiling target for dynasty managers in the third round.
  • Bryce Lance is a dominant small-school sleeper: The North Dakota State standout posted elite 97th-percentile testing in the 40-yard dash and broad jump after earning an 89.5 PFF grade in 2025. His transition from FCS dominance to the NFL makes him a premier “boom-or-bust” candidate for mid-to-late rookie draft rounds.

The 2026 NFL Draft is just over a week away, and this year’s class is stronger at wide receiver than last year’s. As a result, several wide receivers selected in the mid-to-late rounds of dynasty rookie drafts could develop into fantasy starters.

Here are three wide receivers expected to go in the third round of dynasty rookie drafts or later who could factor into wide receiver rotations as rookies and provide fantasy value early in their careers.

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Fields is a classic wide receiver with the size and speed to impress NFL teams but lacks production in college. He measured 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds at the combine, both in the 90th percentile among wide receivers, while his 38-inch vertical jump ranked in the 85th percentile. Tracking data suggests strong speed and change-of-direction ability for his size.

However, Fields did not record a 100-yard game in his lone season at Notre Dame and had just two games with more than four receptions. Most wide receivers with that profile do not work out long term in the NFL, though that is true of most players selected in the third round or later. While other wide receivers may have higher odds of becoming role players without ever becoming fantasy relevant, Fields has a chance to break out if he lands in the right situation.

42 min read
Quick Read
Boston is a smooth-moving “X” receiver with the size and skill set to develop into a starting outside receiver at the next level. He is less comfortable and productive against z…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Denzel Boston NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
39 min read
Quick Read
Surratt may profile as a below-average athlete for an NFL “X” receiver, but there is still plenty to like in his game. His strong hands, coordination and determination at the ca…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Elijah Sarratt NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
38 min read
Quick Read
Bell offers an impressive blend of size — particularly weight — and explosiveness as a WR2 in a vertical offense. Some tightness in his lateral movements limits his ability to w…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Chris Bell NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
40 min read
Quick Read
Brazzell is a boom-or-bust vertical receiver capable of posting 100 yards one week and 20 the next. His route tree is limited, but what he does — winning downfield — he does ver…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Chris Brazzell II NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
31 min read
Quick Read
Lance dominated FCS competition as a versatile “X” receiver. He moves well for his size and pairs that with reliable contested-catch production, giving him a strong case as an e…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Bryce Lance NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
37 min read
Quick Read
If Fields attacks the ball in the air with more consistency and urgency, he has a chance to stick on an NFL roster as a big-bodied receiver with reliable blocking and adequate l…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Malachi Fields NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
40 min read
Quick Read
Hurst is a long, lean outside “X” receiver who brings a solid baseline of blocking and contested-catch ability to the role. He has pro-level vertical speed, but it takes some ti…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Ted Hurst NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
39 min read
Quick Read
Sturdivant is a big, explosive outside “X” receiver with three-down potential, strong play strength and athleticism. However, there is a lack of nuance and feel to his game, whi…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: J. Michael Sturdivant NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
39 min read
Quick Read
If you're into long “X” receivers who live for contested catches, Lane will be your cup of tea. If low separation scores and YAC numbers spook you, you'll likely stay away.
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Ja'Kobi Lane NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
39 min read
Quick Read
Caldwell is the type of vertical “X” receiver worth a late-round flier simply because there are few players with his combination of size and explosiveness. However, he must beco…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Jeff Caldwell NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
40 min read
Quick Read
Douglas has the height and length to project as an NFL “X” receiver. However, concerns with his long speed and hands make it difficult to envision a consistent contributing role…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Caleb Douglas NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
41 min read
Quick Read
Tyson has WR1 ability and versatility. His explosiveness is not just NFL-caliber but has the potential to be top-tier at the next level. If he continues to refine his technique…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Jordyn Tyson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
41 min read
Quick Read
Tate offers one of the highest floors among true juniors, thanks to strong hands and a consistently reliable track record as a blocker. His understanding of route running and re…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Carnell Tate NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
43 min read
Quick Read
Concepcion is a versatile athlete who has found success in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield, though his best fit at the next level is likely as a hybrid Z or slot re…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: KC Concepcion NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
41 min read
Quick Read
Cooper is a well-rounded, NFL-caliber athlete with a dense frame and strong hands, projecting as a WR2-type at the next level.
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Omar Cooper Jr. NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
40 min read
Quick Read
Stribling is a strong, competitive receiver with natural hands and a physical play style that shows up as a blocker, after the catch and at the catch point. While he lacks the a…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: De'Zhaun Stribling NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
42 min read
Quick Read
Bernard has developed into a solid, high-floor receiver with good nuance and football IQ, though his limited physical and athletic ceiling projects him more as a depth option th…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Germie Bernard NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
38 min read
Quick Read
Daniels will be one of the oldest prospects in the 2026 class. He represents a traits-over-production profile and, in his current form, offers contributing NFL ability through h…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: CJ Daniels NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
38 min read
Quick Read
Cameron’s receiving game lacks nuance and precision, but it offers intriguing athletic upside through his explosiveness and strength. His elite punt-return experience will likel…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Josh Cameron NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
41 min read
Quick Read
Virgil is a high-floor, low-ceiling “Z” receiver with the versatility to align both inside and outside the numbers. While his athleticism is not difference-making, his strong ha…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Reggie Virgil NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
36 min read
Quick Read
Bell was a four-year starter at Georgia due to his competitive toughness, size, strength and blocking ability. However, as a receiver, he struggled to stand out — a challenge th…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Dillon Bell NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
Trevor Sikkema By Trevor Sikkema
39 min read
Quick Read
Brown's clearest path to an NFL roster is through the return game, where he offers good straight-line speed and extensive experience. As a receiver, he must improve his nuance,…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Barion Brown NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
36 min read
Quick Read
Brinson's slender build and lack of NFL-caliber athleticism mean that, to stick in the league as a “Z” receiver, he will need to significantly improve his catch consistency both…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Romello Brinson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
40 min read
Quick Read
Lemon lacks ideal size and top-tier NFL athleticism, but his football IQ, elite body control and competitive toughness make him a top-50-caliber prospect. He projects as a start…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Makai Lemon NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
42 min read
Quick Read
Bell looked uncoverable at times against his level of competition in his final season and, despite below-average size and athleticism, produced like a top-100 prospect as a prod…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Skyler Bell NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
40 min read
Quick Read
Burks' size and production do not clearly point to a future NFL contributor, but his athleticism and strength make him difficult to dismiss. He offers intriguing upside as an ex…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Deion Burks NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
39 min read
Quick Read
Branch is a likely Day 2 pick due to his rare, difference-making athleticism. However, he relies heavily on speed and must continue to refine the nuance and technique of his rou…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Zachariah Branch NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
39 min read
Quick Read
Williams is a quick, precise slot-only receiver with strong separation metrics but a low average depth of target. His special-teams experience supports his projection as a depth…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Antonio Williams NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
35 min read
Quick Read
Anderson is a small but explosive slot-only receiver with strong separation ability and yards-after-the-catch potential. While his size may limit his appeal, he profiles as a so…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Aaron Anderson NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
38 min read
Quick Read
Rivers' build may limit his appeal, but there are flashes where he looks uncoverable. He offers depth potential with added value as a returner.
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Eric Rivers NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
40 min read
Quick Read
Quick read coming soon.
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Zavion Thomas NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
34 min read
Quick Read
Law's receiving ability likely limits his chances of making an NFL roster, but his athletic versatility and extensive special teams experience give him a path as a late-round se…
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Kendrick Law NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
39 min read
Quick Read
Lacy lacks the prototypical size the NFL prefers, but his special teams experience gives him a chance to be selected late in the draft.
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Caullin Lacy NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
Quick Read
Start with the basic building block of all narrative.
PFF 2026 NFL Draft Guide: Dallen Bentley NFL projection, advanced stats & scouting report
By PFF.com
Mock Draft Simulator
Try the tool
Mock Draft Simulator
Make picks, trade up, and run your own draft in minutes.
Big Board Builder
Build your board
Big Board Builder
Create custom rankings with Scouting Mode at the core.
Subscribe For Full Access
Mock Draft Simulator
Be the GM for any team in the 2026 NFL Draft with a fully immersive simulation that lets you trade picks and players for a realistic, in-depth draft experience.
Customizable Draft Big Board
Trevor Sikkema’s Take control of your rankings with a customizable big board that lets you add players, share with friends, export to CSV and save your personalized list.
Scouting Assistant
Master the evaluation process with a customizable grading system built for serious scouts. Choose your own scouting categories, assign 0–10 grades in each area and generate a finalized prospect grade tailored to your criteria.
NCAA Premium Stats
Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.
Subscribe For Full Access

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

Lance has spent the past two seasons dominating the FCS, earning PFF grades of 86.7 and 89.5. He did not face an FBS opponent in 2025 and averaged 1.19 yards per route run across two games against FBS competition in 2024. Lance posted elite measurables at the combine, ranking in the 97th percentile or better in the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump.

His tracking data suggests excellent acceleration, strong change-of-direction ability and good speed for his size, though not elite top-end speed. His separation scores against single coverage were not strong. Parts of this profile suggest he could develop into an impact wide receiver in the NFL, but there is also a chance he will struggle against NFL-level competition. He is the type of player worth targeting in the middle rounds of a dynasty rookie draft.

Explore PFF Tools
Mock Draft Simulator
Be the GM for any team in the 2026 NFL Draft with a fully immersive simulation that lets you trade picks and players for a realistic, in-depth draft experience.
Customizable Draft Big Board
Take control of your rankings with a customizable big board that lets you add players, share with friends, export to CSV and save your personalized list.
Scouting Assistant
Master the evaluation process with a customizable grading system built for serious scouts. Choose your own scouting categories, assign 0–10 grades in each area and generate a finalized prospect grade tailored to your criteria.
NCAA Premium Stats
Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.
Subscribe For Full Access

Deion Burks, Oklahoma

While Fields and Lance project as X receivers, Burks is an undersized receiver with elite speed, acceleration and change-of-direction ability, along with strong separation scores. Burks produced in big games, recording over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown against Michigan in Week 2 and Alabama in the conference championship game, but he was held under 50 receiving yards in more than half of his games.

Burks measured 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds at the combine. Historically, wide receivers of that size have not found much NFL success outside of special teams, but players such as Cole Beasley, Hollywood Brown, Tank Dell and Josh Downs are recent success stories, and Burks could follow in their footsteps.

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.