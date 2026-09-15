Chase Brown enters the top-10: Brown’s utilization was exactly what fantasy managers hoped for entering Week 1, as he ran 16 times, caught five passes and scored a touchdown.

D’Andre Swift would be drafted much higher today than he was a week ago: The Chicago Bears showed their commitment to Swift with a new contract right before the season. The contract already began to pay off in Week 1 with 124 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

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These rest-of-season rankings can help determine who to add, who to cut and who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list as possible while avoiding those lower on or off the list to optimize your chances of winning a fantasy championship.

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