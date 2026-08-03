2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: PPR top 300 for drafts

Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, in large part thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions’ offense.

Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wideout ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

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We are less than seven weeks from the start of the NFL regular season, and plenty of fantasy drafts are already underway. These rankings are built for single-quarterback, PPR redraft leagues, with analysis of the top 200 players and select other players below and more names added in the coming weeks. If you want my complete top 500, check out our rankings page.

Last updated: Monday, August 3