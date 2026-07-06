2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: PPR top 100

Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, in large part thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions offense.

Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.

We are less than 10 weeks from the start of the NFL regular season, and plenty of fantasy football drafts are already underway.

To help fantasy managers navigate this critical stretch of draft season, here are my top 100 rankings for single-quarterback PPR redraft leagues, complete with analysis on every player below. More players will be added in the coming weeks.

If you want my complete top 500, check out our rankings page.

Gibbs is the only running back to average at least 21 PPR points per game in each of the last two seasons, combining elite rushing efficiency, double-digit touchdown production and over 500 receiving yards. And David Montgomery's departure removes the main factor that had previously capped his goal-line ceiling. The offensive line is the primary concern after dropping from second to 13th in run-blocking grade last season, and two more starters were replaced this offseason, adding further uncertainty to an area central to his production. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has shown a willingness to feature a lead back heavily, so a dramatic shift in usage is unlikely, and the same talented supporting cast that creates slight competition for touches also helps Detroit remain one of the league's best offenses. The other elite running backs at a similar ADP carry comparable or greater uncertainty, which keeps Gibbs at the top of the position.

Robinson has finished among the top-three fantasy running backs in each of the last two seasons, combining over 1,400 rushing yards and at least 60 receptions per year, and the replacement of Tyler Allgeier with Brian Robinson Jr. at backup is a lateral move at worst for his goal-line outlook. Kevin Stefanski's history of featuring a lead back heavily when the personnel warrants it is an encouraging sign, as is his track record of prioritizing the running back position going back to his time with Dalvin Cook in Minnesota. The offensive line is the primary concern, with Jake Matthews posting a career-low run-blocking grade and Kaleb McGary‘s retirement forcing Atlanta to sign Jawaan Taylor, who profiles more as a pass protector than a run blocker. Robinson is competing with Jahmyr Gibbs for the top running back spot, with Gibbs holding a slight edge due to Detroit's offensive track record and fewer questions along the offensive line.

Nacua has been the most productive wide receiver in the NFL over the past two seasons with a 96.3 PFF receiving grade that leads the position comfortably, and he has backed that up with elite performances against top defenses, including 19 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns across two games against Seattle last season. The Rams maintained every significant offensive piece outside of Rob Havenstein‘s retirement and own the highest PFF team grade in the league, but an upgraded defense could reduce passing volume enough to keep Nacua from reaching his ceiling as the overall WR1. Matthew Stafford turns 38 before the season after an MVP campaign, making at least some regression in his efficiency metrics a reasonable expectation. The long-term dynasty outlook adds another variable with first-round pick Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, though Nacua's elite production makes him a locked-in early first-round pick in redraft regardless.