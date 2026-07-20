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2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: PPR top 200 for drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wideout places first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

We are getting closer and closer to the start of the NFL regular season, and plenty of fantasy drafts are already underway. These rankings are built for single-quarterback PPR redraft leagues, with analysis on all 150 players below and more players added in the coming weeks. If you want my complete top 500, check out our rankings page.

Last updated: Monday, July 20

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