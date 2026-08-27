Jalen Hurts is the safest bet at the position: He has finished among the top eight quarterbacks in fantasy points per game in each of the past five seasons, a mark only Josh Allen can match over that span.

Malik Willis scrambles more than anyone: Willis led all quarterbacks in scrambles per dropback over the past two seasons and now has a starting job with the Miami Dolphins.

Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.

This is a collection of my favorite quarterback league winners, breakouts and sleepers for the 2026 fantasy football season, updated to reflect my latest rankings and ADP. The league winners are early-round targets with a better chance than similarly priced players to deliver first-round value. The breakouts are mid-round picks poised to become household names while outperforming their ADPs, while the sleepers are late-round options with the upside to emerge as weekly fantasy starters.

ADP listed is a consensus from ESPN, Yahoo! and Sleeper.

Last updated: Thursday, Aug. 27

League Winners

Hurts has finished among the top eight quarterbacks in fantasy points per game in each of the past five seasons, a feat only Josh Allen can match over that span. Lamar Jackson has done so four times and Patrick Mahomes three times, making Hurts the second-most consistent fantasy quarterback of the group behind Allen — and the youngest.

All four quarterbacks had down seasons in 2025, but there are reasons to believe the others face more headwinds entering 2026. Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL and LCL, with his Week 1 availability uncertain, while Jackson has an injury history and an aging supporting cast. The concerns surrounding Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce in Kansas City are also well documented. That context makes Hurts one of the safer options at the position.

Still, 2025 was below his usual standard. His 7.1 yards per attempt was a career low, while his 26.3 rushing yards per game represented a sharp decline from the previous season and was roughly half his career-high mark. He also scored fewer rushing touchdowns, offsetting that decline with more passing scores. That was positive for Philadelphia’s offense but less valuable for fantasy managers in leagues that award four points per passing touchdown.

The Eagles ranked outside the top 10 in PFF offensive team grade for the first time since 2020 and finished below the league average in points scored. Philadelphia traded A.J. Brown and replaced him with Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and tight end Eli Stowers. Even without Brown, the overall talent on the roster gives Philadelphia the potential to field a top-10 offense. New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has also indicated that Hurts’ rushing ability will remain a central part of the scheme, giving him a strong chance to bounce back toward his typical fantasy range.