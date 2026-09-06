Josh Allen sits alone in the first tier: Allen's consistency, paired with Buffalo‘s offensive continuity, sets him apart from the rest of the position.

Wait to pick a quarterback in fantasy leagues: Even Tier 4 quarterbacks carry weekly starting value in single-quarterback leagues this season.

Save $10 on PFF+ this Labor Day: Get a PFF+ Annual subscription for just $89.99 and unlock PFF+ content and tools, Premium Stats, fantasy, NFL, college and betting tools, the Mock Draft Simulator, Guru AI football insights and more.

The quarterback position is deeper than ever in fantasy football, making it more important to know when to invest in an elite option and when to wait. These PFF fantasy quarterback rankings are built specifically for redraft leagues, with every quarterback grouped into tiers to help identify where meaningful value drops occur during your draft.

Last updated: Sunday, Sept. 6

Tier 1

Allen has been a top-three fantasy quarterback in each of the past six seasons, combining elite passing consistency with rushing production that includes 12 or more touchdowns on the ground in each of the past three years. What separates him historically is the balance between his skill sets, as he is a more polished passer than most elite rushing quarterbacks and a more dangerous runner than most high-end pocket passers. The only real concern is age, as elite rushing production tends to decline earlier than passing ability, and Allen turned 30 before the season starts. Buffalo's addition of DJ Moore should push his passing volume back up after a down year in 2025, giving him a realistic path to an even bigger season and making him the top fantasy quarterback option by a clear margin in redraft.

Tier 2

Maye delivered one of the best sophomore seasons by a quarterback in the past two decades, ranking second in total fantasy points and third in points per game. The additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs give him a significantly stronger supporting cast heading into 2026. Maye’s 8.9 yards per attempt led the league, and his touchdown and interception rates both point toward at least some regression. On top of that, his 409 rushing yards fell short of the 500-yard threshold that most top-three fantasy quarterbacks have cleared in recent seasons. Maye remains the top dynasty quarterback asset and a strong redraft option, though Josh Allen is the safer pick in redraft given his longer track record of elite production. The schedule-strength concerns from 2025 are somewhat overstated given that Maye averaged 21.9 fantasy points per game against top-eight defenses, but regression in efficiency metrics is a real possibility that keeps him just below Allen in redraft tiers.

Hurts has finished among the top eight fantasy quarterbacks in each of the past five seasons, a consistency matched only by Josh Allen, but 2025 was a down year across the board with career lows in yards per attempt and rushing output. The concerns around Patrick Mahomes‘ ACL recovery, Lamar Jackson's aging supporting cast and the situation around Rashee Rice in Kansas City all work in Hurts' favor as one of the safer options at the position. Philadelphia replaced A.J. Brown with Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown. While the receiver room took a step back on paper, the Eagles should still field a top-10 offense with new coordinator Sean Mannion committed to keeping Hurts' rushing ability central to the scheme. A bounce-back season in both his efficiency metrics and rushing production would make him a top-three fantasy quarterback, and the surrounding circumstances give him a reasonable path to get there.

Jackson is the only quarterback to ever average 25 fantasy points per game in multiple seasons and has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in the top five, but his rushing attempts have declined every season since 2021 and dropped to just 5.2 per game in 2025. The Ravens overhauled their entire coaching staff, with first-time play-caller Declan Doyle taking over as offensive coordinator after a season in Chicago — where he held the title but did not call plays — and the roster lost several key offensive pieces in free agency while leaning on a core of players past their prime. Some rebound in Jackson's rushing production is reasonable to expect, and his passing efficiency has remained consistently strong. But the combination of declining mobility, a first-year play-caller and significant roster turnover makes him a boom-or-bust option rather than a safe top-five quarterback. His dynasty value remains elite given his track record, but in redraft he carries more risk than Allen, Maye or Hurts at a similar ADP.

Daniels was a top-five fantasy quarterback as a rookie on the strength of his rushing, posting 148 carries for 891 yards and six touchdowns, numbers no other quarterback came close to matching. But a knee sprain, hamstring strain and dislocated elbow limited him to just one fully healthy game in 2025. Daniels’ rushing ability gives him a realistic shot at finishing as the top fantasy quarterback in 2026 if he stays healthy, and there is enough cushion in his rushing volume that he does not need to fully replicate his rookie output to remain elite. The concern is a major supporting-cast overhaul, with five of the six Commanders who had 40 or more receptions over the past two seasons now off the roster, plus first-time play-caller David Blough stepping in as offensive coordinator. The combination of injury history, roster turnover and an unproven coordinator makes Daniels a high-upside, high-variance option rather than a safe top-three quarterback.