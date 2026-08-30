A strong rookie wide receiver class: Nine different rookie wide receivers appear to be among the top three wide receivers on their team based on their preseason usage, including third-round picks like Malachi Fields, Caleb Douglas and Ja’Kobi Lane.

Pick the right sleeper tight ends: Tight ends such as Chig Okonkwo emerged from the preseason with encouraging usage, while others, including Oronde Gadsden, saw more concerning roles.

365 snaps with the starters: Each team averaged more than 10 snaps with its first-team unit during the preseason, giving us a good look at how players could be used during the regular season.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2026. This summarizes all three weeks of preseason usage in one place. If you just want the top takeaways, here are my top 10 from Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3.

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General

The Cardinals used their starters for 11 plays in the first week of the preseason.

QB

Jacoby Brissett played all 11 snaps with the starters.

Gardner Minshew II sat during the Hall of Fame game, was the next man up in the second game, and started the other two.

Carson Beck started the Hall of Fame game, but injuries caused him to miss the rest of the preseason.

RB

Jeremiyah Love played eight of 11 snaps with the starters, continued to play for the rest of the first half, and then missed the rest of the preseason due to injury.

Tyler Allgeier played three snaps with the starters. He continued into the second quarter but left the game before Love.

James Conner didn’t play in the preseason due to injury.

Bam Knight started the Hall of Fame game, was the next man up in the first preseason game, and sat among other key players in the other two games.

WR

Marvin Harrison Jr. played all 11 snaps with the starters.

Michael Wilson played seven snaps with the starters. Part of the reason he was substituted out may have been his receptions, but it may also signal he will play a little less.

Kendrick Bourne played eight snaps with the starters, all out of 11 personnel.

Jalen Brooks played four snaps with the starters in place of Wilson. He started the three other preseason games.

Simi Fehoko started two preseason games, entered the game after one play in a third, and was the fifth wide receiver in the first week when the starters played.

Devin Duvernay only played in Week 1 of the preseason, playing in the second quarter after Brooks and Fehoko, but his special teams play has likely earned him a roster spot.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette didn’t play in the Hall of Fame game, but was consistently the next player on the field in all three preseason games after the above players. He is likely competing with Duvernay for a roster spot.

Reggie Virgil has spent the entire preseason below the seven players above, playing until the end of the game in all four preseason games. He will likely make the roster as a fifth-round pick.

TE

Trey McBride played the first snap of the game with the starters and then his preseason was done.

Elijah Higgins missed the first three preseason games due to injury, so he played in the final game into the second quarter.

Tip Reiman spent the entire preseason on the PUP list.

Teagan Quitoriano was the next man up in each game and played only the first half.

General

The Falcons played 22 snaps with the starters, playing in the first quarter of the first and third preseason games.

QB

Tua Tagovailoa played all 22 snaps with the starters.

Michael Penix Jr. missed the preseason due to injury.

Cooper Rush played the first half of all three preseason games.

RB

Bijan Robinson sat out the preseason.

Brian Robinson played 20 of 22 snaps with the starters.

Tyler Goodson played two snaps with the starters. While he was below Nathan Carter on the depth chart in the first preseason game, he was clearly ahead in the other two. He stopped playing by halftime in the final two games, while Carter played into the fourth quarter.

WR

Drake London played 10 snaps with the starters. In both games, he exited before the rest of the starters, playing 100% of the snaps before leaving each game.

Jahan Dotson played all 22 snaps with the starters.

Olamide Zaccheaus played nine snaps with the starters, taking most of the 11 personnel snaps. Similar to London, he left the final preseason game early.

Zachariah Branch played four snaps with the starters, mostly after Zaccheaus left the first preseason game. He played the first half of the first game and the first quarter of the final two games.

Chris Blair played 11 snaps with the starters, all in place of London. He played the first half of all three games.

Dylan Drummond played one snap with the starters and the first half of all three games.

TE

Kyle Pitts played 17 of 22 snaps with the starters. He played 13 of 13 snaps in 11 personnel, and four of nine snaps in 12 personnel.

Charlie Woerner played nine snaps with the starters. He didn’t play in 11 personnel, but took all nine snaps out of 12 personnel.

Austin Hooper played four snaps with the starters, all in place of Pitts in 12 personnel. He also played into the second quarter of the first and third games.

Nick Muse took one snap with the starters in place of Pitts in 12 personnel. He was at the bottom of the depth chart of the first game, started the second, and played into the third quarter of the third. He would be the Falcons' fourth tight end if they keep four.

General

The Ravens starters didn’t play in the preseason.

QB

Lamar Jackson didn’t play in the preseason.

Tyler Huntley started all three preseason games. He played only the first quarter of the first and third games and into the second quarter of the second game.

RB

Derrick Henry and Justice Hill didn’t play in the preseason.

Rasheen Ali only played in the final preseason game due to injury. He started that game and rotated throughout the first half.

Adam Randall started the first preseason game, sat out the second, and rotated with Ali throughout the first half of the final game.

WR

Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman sat out the preseason.

Ja’Kobi Lane started the first preseason game and played into the second quarter. He only played into the second quarter of the second game, leaving before the other wide receivers. He didn’t play in the final preseason game, securing his spot as the third wide receiver.

Devontez Walker started the first preseason game, exiting at the same time as Lane. He started the second, and exited into the third quarter. He didn’t start the third game, only because Baltimore used 22 personnel, and he played the entire first half.

LaJohntay Wester played at the same time as Walker during the three preseason games, but typically only played in the slot on 11 personnel.

Chris Moore was low on the Ravens depth chart in the first preseason game, but moved up to sixth on the depth chart for the other two games, including starting in the final game.

Elijah Sarratt entered the game at 4:59 in the second quarter of the first game, 2:20 in the third quarter of the second game, and 4:11 in the first quarter of the final game. He is seventh on the depth chart at best, but will likely make the roster as a fourth-round rookie.

Xavier Guillory entered the second and third preseason games before Sarratt, suggesting he could also be in contention for a roster spot.

TE

Mark Andrews and Durham Smythe didn’t play in the preseason, suggesting Smythe will often be the second tight end in 12 personnel.

Josh Cuevas started all three preseason games. He played the entire first two games and left at halftime of the third.