Draft running backs early: A clear tier break emerges after the top group of running backs, making it important to secure two early. Roughly 12 or 13 of the first 22 picks should be running backs, with Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane standing out as a prime target in the early second round.

Load up at wide receiver: A 10-team league has room for three set-and-forget wide receivers, and you build that core in Rounds 3 through 6, starting with the New England Patriots‘ top new wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.

Fantasy football draft season is here, and preparation is everything. This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single-quarterback PPR redraft leagues uses a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo to provide a round-by-round blueprint for building the strongest roster possible.

Last updated: Monday, July 6

Round 1, Picks 1-10: Draft a running back or wide receiver

The decision in Round 1 is simple: pick your highest-ranked player. There are no tight ends or quarterbacks with a first-round ADP, so the choice is between the top running backs and the top wide receivers. Luckily, there are enough good options at both positions over the next few rounds to pivot later, regardless of which you take here.

The best early options are the top running backs because of their talent, past production in both the run and pass game, and age. While every running back carries injury risk, their workloads tend to provide a safer fantasy floor than wide receivers, whose production is often more dependent on quarterback play.

Any team that can't land one of the elite running backs early in the first round should pivot to wide receiver, but for this example, we'll stick with a running back here.

Top Target: Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is the only running back to average at least 21 PPR points per game in each of the last two seasons, combining elite rushing efficiency, double-digit touchdown production and more than 500 receiving yards. The departure of David Montgomery removes the main factor that had previously capped Gibbs' goal-line ceiling.

The offensive line is the primary concern after dropping from second to 13th in run-blocking grade last season. Two more starters were replaced this offseason, adding further uncertainty to an area central to his production. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has shown a willingness to feature a lead back heavily, so a dramatic shift in usage is unlikely. The same talented supporting cast that creates slight competition for touches also helps Detroit remain one of the league's best offenses.

The other elite running backs at a similar ADP carry comparable or greater uncertainty, which keeps Gibbs at the top of the position.

Possible Targets: Bijan Robinson, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jonathan Taylor, Justin Jefferson