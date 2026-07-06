Fantasy Football: Must-draft players for 2026

Chase Brown unlocks supreme efficiency alongside a healthy Joe Burrow: Operating against light defensive fronts in a loaded Cincinnati passing attack, Brown paced the position at a premier 22.3 PPR points per game down the stretch when Burrow was fully healthy.

Ladd McConkey is unleashed with Mike McDaniel: The Los Angeles Chargers have a new offensive playcaller, which should lead to a career year for McConkey.

Luther Burden III is poised to lead Chicago’s wide receivers: The Chicago Bears wide receiver was excellent on a per-play basis and will play a larger role this season.

Some players are worth targeting as often as possible in fantasy football drafts, and these are the players currently at the top of my list for 2026 based on early ADP.

My must-draft players are those whose mix of role, value and upside makes them priorities regardless of your league settings or where you pick — the names I keep finding on my rosters.