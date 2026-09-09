Nick Bolton could start the season strong: Bolton faces the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Last time he faced Denver (Week 17 last year), he tied his season-high in tackles and recorded his only interception of the year.

Most accurate rankings: Nathan Jahnke is one of only three analysts to rank in the top-10 in FantasyPros IDP rankings competition each of the last six seasons.

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These are my fantasy football rankings for the week for IDP leagues.

The table below includes two positions: the PFF position that you’ll find in Premium Stats, and the IDP position (the more traditional designation).

Official injury statuses, such as Q for questionable, are included once they are available leading up to a game. Before that, the most recent practice status is provided: DNP for did not participate, LP for limited participation and FP for full participation.

You can find rankings in other formats in our rankings tool.