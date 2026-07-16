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Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet: Printable IDP rankings for 2026 drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Jordyn Brooks takes the top spot: Brooks led all linebackers in combined and solo tackles while making first-team All-Pro last season.
  • Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.

Last updated: Thursday, July 16

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