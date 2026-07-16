- Jordyn Brooks takes the top spot: Brooks led all linebackers in combined and solo tackles while making first-team All-Pro last season.
- Nick Cross joins the Washington Commanders: Cross leads all safeties after achieving at least 120 combined tackles in his two seasons as a starter with the Indianapolis Colts.
- Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.
Last updated: Thursday, July 16