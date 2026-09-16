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Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: NFL Week 2
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Ashton Jeanty joins the top five: Jeanty showed he is healthy and can be effective under his new coaching staff, which moves him up a few spots in the rankings.
  • Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe. 

These dynasty rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship both this year and beyond.

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