Ashton Jeanty joins the top five: Jeanty showed he is healthy and can be effective under his new coaching staff, which moves him up a few spots in the rankings.

Chicago Bears players move up in the rankings: Players like Caleb Williams and D’Andre Swift moved up after Chicago’s 59-point performance in Week 1.

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These dynasty rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship both this year and beyond.