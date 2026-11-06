The undefeated run continues: The team drafted largely with PFF's Live Draft Assistant has improved to 8-0, leading its 10-team superflex league with 1,394.46 points and a three-game advantage over its nearest challengers.

Running back depth drives the success: D'Andre Swift, Kyren Williams and Jonathan Taylor rank third, fourth and sixth, respectively, among running backs in standard PPR scoring through Week 8.

Late-round picks provide crucial production: Tyler Shough, selected in Round 11, ranks QB11, while 18th-round pick Geno Smith has helped cover for Lamar Jackson‘s absence.

The last time we checked in on the team drafted largely by PFF’s Live Draft Assistant, it was 4-0, with two victories decided by a combined 2.62 points. There was plenty to like but also reason to keep the championship celebrations on hold.

Four weeks later, the team is 8-0, three games clear of its nearest challengers and leading the league with 1,394.46 points. The latest four wins have each come by at least 27 points. Apparently, the assistant took the suggestion that we might be getting lucky personally.

For context, I selected Lamar Jackson at 1.09 before letting the assistant guide the rest of the draft. This is a 10-team superflex league with an additional half-point per tight end reception. Team results reflect those settings, while the individual fantasy totals and rankings below use standard PPR scoring.

Three top-six running backs

Jonathan Taylor and Kyren Williams have justified their early selections, but ninth-round pick D’Andre Swift has made this backfield particularly formidable.

Swift has scored 154.7 PPR points, ranking RB3, followed by Williams at RB4 with 154.0 and Taylor at RB6 with 150.2. Having all three available has allowed me to fill a flex spot with another high-end running back every week.

Swift’s league-leading 10 rushing touchdowns invite caution, particularly since his production has exceeded his 133.7 expected points. However, his 19 carries inside the 5-yard line rank second among running backs. The touchdowns have come with substantial opportunity.

Taylor has rushed for 610 yards and eight touchdowns, while his 146.5 expected points closely support his actual output. Williams has added 33 receptions for 242 yards to his 548 rushing yards, giving him another way to contribute.

The assistant invested in this position early, then found a third productive starter several rounds later. That combination has helped the team absorb problems elsewhere.

Trey McBride keeps paying the premium

Spending a third-round pick on McBride has given me a weekly advantage at tight end.

He leads the position with 150.4 PPR points, having caught 66 passes for 544 yards and five touchdowns. His 82 targets, 66 receptions and 21 red-zone targets all lead tight ends.

Those receptions have generated another 33 points through our league’s tight end premium. His actual league total is 184.4 points, the highest of any player on my roster.

McBride has also continued delivering while the quarterback situation has required repairs. His 33.1 league points in Week 7 helped produce our season-high score of 203.43.

Paying for that volume has removed one of the usual weekly lineup headaches.

Late-round quarterbacks have covered the gaps

Jackson was my first-round selection, so the assistant deserves credit for building enough depth to keep winning during his absence.

The eighth-round Kyler Murray investment has disappointed. He has scored 74.6 fantasy points, ranking QB30, with five passing touchdowns through six appearances.

Fortunately, 11th-round pick Tyler Shough has supplied 137.9 points to rank QB11. His average of 19.7 points per game sits close to his 20.3 expected points per game, suggesting his production has been supported by his opportunities.

Geno Smith, selected in Round 18, has provided another useful option. His 126.1 points rank QB15, and he has started each of the past three weeks. His 25.23 league points in Week 7 and 19.25 in Week 8 have been especially welcome.

We even survived a zero from Jackson in Week 8, winning by 71.51 points. I would still prefer the version of this team with a healthy Jackson alongside those alternatives. But with the Baltimore Ravens signal-caller potentially shut down for the season, it’s looking bleak for that prospect.

NFL Quarterbacks Week 1-8 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% Big Time Throw % 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% 8.0% Turnover Worthy Play % AVG AVG Burrow Jackson Prescott Purdy Allen Goff Maye Stroud Smith Daniels Young Cousins Mahomes Williams Lawrence Ward Love Brissett Shough Murray Stafford McKee Rodgers Darnold Hurts Huntley Mayfield Watson Winston Penix Jr. Willis Nix Daniels Jones Herbert The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Joe Burrow QB · CIN Big Time Throw % 6.1% 2nd / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.3% 13th / 35 Lamar Jackson QB · BLT Big Time Throw % 5.6% 4th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.4% 14th / 35 Dak Prescott QB · DAL Big Time Throw % 4.3% 11th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.5% 15th / 35 Brock Purdy QB · SF Big Time Throw % 4.5% 10th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.9% 19th / 35 Josh Allen QB · BUF Big Time Throw % 3.9% 17th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.2% 25th / 35 Jared Goff QB · DET Big Time Throw % 4.3% 11th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.8% 7th / 35 Drake Maye QB · NE Big Time Throw % 6.4% 1st / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.7% 21st / 35 C.J. Stroud QB · HST Big Time Throw % 5.9% 3rd / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.4% 3rd / 35 Geno Smith QB · NYJ Big Time Throw % 5.4% 5th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.0% 9th / 35 Jayden Daniels QB · WAS Big Time Throw % 2.6% 29th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.1% 2nd / 35 Bryce Young QB · CAR Big Time Throw % 3.5% 22nd / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.0% 1st / 35 Kirk Cousins QB · LV Big Time Throw % 3.6% 20th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.1% 10th / 35 Patrick Mahomes QB · KC Big Time Throw % 4.1% 14th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 11th / 35 Caleb Williams QB · CHI Big Time Throw % 3.6% 20th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.5% 4th / 35 Trevor Lawrence QB · JAX Big Time Throw % 4.7% 9th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.3% 32nd / 35 Cam Ward QB · TEN Big Time Throw % 2.2% 31st / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.7% 18th / 35 Jordan Love QB · GB Big Time Throw % 5.4% 5th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.2% 25th / 35 Jacoby Brissett QB · BLT Big Time Throw % 2.5% 30th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.5% 15th / 35 Tyler Shough QB · NO Big Time Throw % 4.1% 14th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 11th / 35 Kyler Murray QB · MIN Big Time Throw % 3.0% 24th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.5% 4th / 35 Matthew Stafford QB · LA Big Time Throw % 3.1% 23rd / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.8% 22nd / 35 Tanner McKee QB · PHI Big Time Throw % 1.7% 33rd / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.5% 4th / 35 Aaron Rodgers QB · PIT Big Time Throw % 2.9% 27th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.8% 7th / 35 Sam Darnold QB · SEA Big Time Throw % 5.0% 7th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.7% 30th / 35 Jalen Hurts QB · PHI Big Time Throw % 5.0% 7th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.6% 17th / 35 Tyler Huntley QB · BLT Big Time Throw % 0.9% 35th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.9% 19th / 35 Baker Mayfield QB · TB Big Time Throw % 4.1% 14th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.7% 30th / 35 Deshaun Watson QB · CLV Big Time Throw % 3.0% 24th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.0% 24th / 35 Jameis Winston QB · NYG Big Time Throw % 4.2% 13th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.2% 25th / 35 Michael Penix Jr. QB · ATL Big Time Throw % 3.9% 17th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 7.1% 35th / 35 Malik Willis QB · MIA Big Time Throw % 3.0% 24th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.6% 29th / 35 Bo Nix QB · DEN Big Time Throw % 2.9% 27th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.4% 28th / 35 Jalon Daniels QB · TB Big Time Throw % 1.0% 34th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.8% 22nd / 35 Daniel Jones QB · IND Big Time Throw % 2.2% 31st / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 6.5% 34th / 35 Justin Herbert QB · LAC Big Time Throw % 3.9% 17th / 35 Turnover Worthy Play % 6.0% 33rd / 35

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Receiver depth offers more upside

Seventh-round pick Tee Higgins has been the standout receiver, totaling 139.6 PPR points to rank WR5. He has caught 43 passes for 726 yards and four touchdowns across seven games, including a 38.5-point performance under our league settings in Week 8.

Luther Burden III, my sixth-round preference over the assistant’s top recommendation, has added 117.6 points to rank WR12. That contribution has been valuable with DeVonta Smith limited to four appearances and Jayden Higgins on injured reserve.

Michael Wilson could offer the most intriguing second-half improvement. His 108.4 points rank WR15, but his 148.5 expected points rank third among receivers. He has drawn 28 red-zone targets, second at the position, and 11 end-zone targets, tied for first, yet scored only twice.

That workload gives me reason to expect better scoring if the opportunities continue. It also provides some balance to Higgins’ production, which has exceeded his 107.9 expected points by 31.7.

Roster management has helped, too. Parker Washington, who was not part of the original draft, contributed 31.4 league points in Week 5. The assistant built the foundation, but additions during the season still deserve their share of the credit.

Bottom line

At 8-0, with the league’s highest scoring total, the experiment has produced a contender. The playoff spot is all but locked up; now it’s about whether we can go undefeated throughout the remainder of the regular fantasy season before turning our attention to the playoffs.