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Fantasy Football Dynasty Cheat Sheet: Printable superflex rankings for 2026 drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Josh Allen takes the top spot: The Buffalo Bills quarterback has consistently ranked at or near the top overall spot at quarterback, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.
  • Fewer quarterbacks near the top than usual: Quarterback depth is stronger than usual, but so is the uncertainty at the top of the position. With more questions surrounding the top-10 options, fewer quarterbacks justify first-round consideration in drafts.

Last updated: Thursday, July 30

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