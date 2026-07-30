- Josh Allen takes the top spot: The Buffalo Bills quarterback has consistently ranked at or near the top overall spot at quarterback, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.
- Fewer quarterbacks near the top than usual: Quarterback depth is stronger than usual, but so is the uncertainty at the top of the position. With more questions surrounding the top-10 options, fewer quarterbacks justify first-round consideration in drafts.
- The PFF Early Bird Sale Is Here: Save 33% and get PFF+ for just $79.99, our lowest price of the year.
Last updated: Thursday, July 30